Ex-Rams Assistant Shares Hilarious Memory From Past Run [LOOK]

There are those former coaches, especially those who once wore the Los Angeles Rams colors on the sidelines, who have vivid memories of past success with the team they worked for.

Then there are those who have a more outlandish, yet hilarious, remembrance from being inside the “Rams House.”

That’s where Wade Phillips enters the picture.

Most Ram fans likely remember when Phillips ran the Rams’ defense during their last Super Bowl run of 2018-2019, when Phillips coached the league’s 20th ranked defense but saw Aaron Donald post a 20.5 sack season. Ram fans also probably recall how Phillips pulled up to the Super Bowl with the same coat that made his Hall of Fame father Bum famous.

But on Thursday, February 10 with his team just three days away from kickoff of Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Phillips didn’t think of Donald’s dominance or what could have been in that 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He instead recalled something age related from his time with the Rams.

‘Daycare’ & ‘Medicare’ Reference

Here’s the memory the now 74-year-old former defensive coordinator has from his “Rams House” days:

I remember when I was hired by the Rams. “ The only NFL staff with DC on Medicare and HC in Daycare!” — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) February 10, 2022

Needless to say, the reactions included the following: Laughing face emojis, a reaction from a former NFL scouting director with the same emoji touch, A “not all heroes wear capes” tweet from a Mile High Sports writer and finally — a “this is a best tweet ever” response.

Phillips With the Rams & McVay

Phillips is clearly not shy about letting it be known how old he is. Especially during a time he worked with a then 33-year-old Sean McVay.

Reminder of the age gap: Phillips was 71 when McVay witnessed his first Super Bowl as a head coach. Phillips is more than three times McVay’s age.

The Rams happen to be Phillips’ last coaching stop. He spent three seasons with the franchise, as he was the first defensive coordinator hire made by McVay in 2017. Phillips came in installing his famed 3-4 approach (three defensive linemen, four linebackers).

Under Phillips, the Rams ranked between 12th and 20th in points allowed per Pro Football Reference. Phillips, though, experienced two playoff runs with the Rams — including winning the NFC West in McVay’s first season then clinching the NFC title the next season.

Here was a sample of what kind of blueprint Phillips was able to implement for the Rams:

Rams Film Room: Guide to Wade Phillips Defense Part 2 The Rams don’t run a ton of different coverages but the calls and adjustments within his system allow them to counter how offenses want to attack their defense. Read: https://t.co/KoGWE2cueD pic.twitter.com/xFYzFKhRrA — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) August 5, 2018

Plus another that showed its ability to turn opposing quick strike passes into six points for the defense:

Here's the Lamarcus Joyner pick-6. Rams defense led by Wade Phillips embarrassing the Colts. pic.twitter.com/upiSG90YRf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2017

Phillips, however, was never retained by McVay following the 2019 season that saw the Rams fail to reach the postseason for the first and only time in McVay’s young head coaching career. Phillips, though, still had an itch to continue coaching, as noted then by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From NFL Now: The #Rams are moving on from DC Wade Phillips, who still wants to coach. pic.twitter.com/nanMVP2FRO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

Phillips, however, remains connected to the Rams through his son. Wes Phillips serves as the tight ends coach and passing game coordinator for the NFC champs. However, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Tuesday, February 8, Phillips could be on the move after the big game.

I'm told a name to keep an eye on for #Vikings offensive coordinator is indeed Rams passing game coor/TE coach Wes Phillips, Wade's son Was with Kevin O'Connell at Wash 17-18 & Rams 20-21 With Wash when Kirk Cousins there 14-17 But Wes also could be candidate to replace O'Connell — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 8, 2022

Wade Phillips went to two Super Bowls at his last two stops, winning the 2016 contest as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator. Phillips may not be running defenses anymore, but he still has his memories with the Rams…even if it involves Medicare as he called it.