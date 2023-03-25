Rams Called a Team to Watch for 25-year-old, 3,000-Yard QB: Analyst

With Baker Mayfield now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the pending, official futures of free agents John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, the Los Angeles Rams are quarterback hunting. Turns out there’s a 25-year-old and past 3,000-yard thrower set to be available, though not officially until April 27.

Signs are indicating the Rams will turn to the 2023 NFL Draft to find the potential No. 2 behind Matthew Stafford. One emerging option, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network on Friday, March 24, is one Pauline wrote the Rams should keep a close eye on: Brigham Young QB Jaren Hall.

Pauline, who wrote a lengthy report from BYU’s Pro Day, wrote “keep an eye on the Rams, who are looking to come out of the draft with a No. 2 signal-caller.”

Hall Delivered ‘Outstanding Throwing Day’ at Pro Day

Hall was faced with the task of replacing No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in Provo, Utah. And he did that while being older than the New York Jets draft pick by two years.

Hall spent his first three seasons awaiting his turn to guide the Cougars offense — playing in seven total games during that span and throwing for 420 total yards. He was given the reins in 2021 and responded with 2,583 yards in 10 games while throwing 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But his 2022 numbers were his best marks: 3,171 yards, 31 touchdowns, six picks and a completion percentage of 66.0.

Pauline wrote how the 6-foot, 207-pounder continued to impress with his arm in front of NFL representatives who took in BYU’s Pro Day.

“Quarterback Jaren Hall had an outstanding throwing session today. He threw more than 50 passes, and many of them had a high degree of difficulty,” Pauline said. “Hall wasn’t just accurate — he displayed pinpoint pass placement and drove deep passes downfield with speed.”

Play

BYU Football | NFL Pro Day 2023 | Jaren Hall | Raw Pro Day Raw footage of BYU Football Quarterback Jaren Halls NFL Pro Day. March 24, 2023. #BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs 2023-03-24T23:38:13Z

Breakdown: Hall Brings ‘Mature’ Attitude & Looks Like Ideal No. 2

Hall already played behind a top five pick before. He should have no issue playing behind another if he comes over to the “Rams House.”

At BYU, he showed strong field command and showed touch on his passes with his moving targets. He’s best suited for the short passing game but even with that, his touchdown to interception ratio was always a wide gap for the former. He knows how to take care of the ball and limit the mistakes — which should speak to Sean McVay and Mike LaFleur.

If there’s a knock on Hall’s game, it’s not his stature but rather his feet when it comes to dropping back to throw.

“The criticism from scouts after the Combine centered on Hall’s footwork dropping into the pockets from center and setting himself to throw,” Pauline said.

However, he adds: “Some believe that won’t be an issue as Hall will be used out of the gun at the next level more times than not, and when he does line up under center, he’ll be handing the ball off or running some type of boot action and rolling out then throwing on the move.”

Pauline adds how with his age and personal life, he’s already earned the label of mature for an incoming rookie.

“Hall has come across great in interviews, as he’s a mature 25-year-old married man,” Pauline said.

Even as an older incoming prospect, Pauline doesn’t believe Hall will get teams shying away from taking him and adds how the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts have shown interest in Hall.

“The age does not bother teams as we see more quarterbacks playing, and thriving, into their 30s,” Pauline said.