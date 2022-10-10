Rams Captain Sends Fiery Message to Team After Week 5 Loss: Report

Enough was clearly enough for one Los Angeles Rams captain.

After going on a two-game winning streak following the season opening disaster against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams have now dropped their last two games in one-sided fashion: Losing to both the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys by double digits.

Part of the reason is this telling statistic: 21 — the number of sacks the offensive line has allowed on Matthew Stafford. The protection has also seen Stafford getting pressured nearly 50% of the time, mentioned in this Heavy on Rams article from Sunday, October 9.

Now, in the day after the 22-10 loss to the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, Rob Havenstein showed his vocal side.

Closed Door Meeting Held

Speaking to reporters over Zoom on the morning of Monday, October 10, the veteran right tackle Havenstein said a private meeting was held between the unit facing the most struggles and criticism: The offensive line.

“Our mindset the last couple of games hasn’t been right,” Havenstein said (h/t Rams team reporter Stu Jackson). “And that’s something we are going to address at practice.”

But there’s more “Big Hav” revealed in the privately held session with he and the guys who have faced a barrage of pressure in the first five games of the season. Then he admitted who needs to guide them through this obstacle moving forward.

“You kind of sit back and wonder ‘why’. At this point, can’t do anything about it. It’s just something that’s got to be fixed. That’s going to start with me,” Havenstein said.

What Has Gone Wrong

The Rams have went from needing to replace Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett to needing to replace a new starter each week.

In total, the Rams have had to go with nine different linemen according to Pro Football Focus. The Sunday loss additionally saw the Rams needing to throw in their third center option Jeremiah Kolone, who had been with the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster.

But along with pressures and injuries, here’s three elements that have battered the Rams’ protection in the first five games:

Containing the best edge rusher: The Rams have faced this gauntlet so far — former Ram Von Miller, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and most recently, the league’s top rookie defender of 2021 Micah Parsons. All three got two sacks in their wins over the Rams.

Miller got both sacks going up Joe Noteboom’s side off his bull rush, plus with no running back help for Stafford on both tries. Bosa got one of his also through no blocking back plus attacking the left. On Sunday, Parsons delivered his most pressure on Havenstein’s side, including on the sack and stripped football late in the game.

Interior pressure also getting to Rams: With the most injuries occurring inside, teams have tested the reshuffled Rams’ interior with an array of stunts and blitzes. Again, Bosa’s sack came when he looped inside to get Stafford. Jordan Phillips of Buffalo and Osa Odighizuwa were defensive tackles who snatched Stafford — with the latter rusher beginning his penetration inside up the left before hustling to the QB.

Osa Odighizuwa had a nice game. His relentless pursuit was on display against the Rams in this two-play sequence. pic.twitter.com/HOyHhXxnQX — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) October 10, 2022

Key sack numbers to point out: Here’s this record when the Rams only allow one sack — 2-0. And in the era of Stafford operating behind center, the Rams are 14-3 when they surrender two sacks or less. But in the three losses, the Rams have allowed between five to seven sacks. Furthermore, the Rams have an 0-5 record when they allow five sacks or higher with Stafford at QB.

There are analysts including Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report who believe the Rams should place some calls before the trade deadline and bolster the line — or else possibly miss the playoffs. Others believe free agency could be the move.

Regardless, Havenstein felt the need to call a meeting with his fellow lineman mates. Ram fans will be curious to see if that meeting ignites this unit moving forward.