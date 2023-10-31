Rams Could Add QB With ‘Familiarity’ of Offense, Insider Says

The dust has officially settled on NFL trade deadline day now that the 4 p.m. ET timeframe has passed. And for the second straight year, the Los Angeles Rams have opted not to make any deals or roster changes that required phone calls to other general managers.

However, per one NFL insider, this doesn’t mean the Rams aren’t avoiding adding to their roster. More so in the wake of quarterback Matthew Stafford dealing with his thumb injury from the Sunday, October 29 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Insider Believes Rams Will Add QB With ‘Familiarity’ of L.A. Offense

Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on trade deadline morning, he stated that the Rams are anticipating to add a QB to help offset the current dilemma in the QB room.

Inquiring minds began to think it was John Wolford, currently a backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another former Ram in Baker Mayfield. However, turns out per McVay it’s not the Super Bowl 56 QB2 behind Stafford.

.@RapSheet just mentioned that the Rams are likely going to add a QB with familiarity in the next 2 hours. And it won’t be John Wolford (as he said with a smile on his face). — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 31, 2023

Which raised the question, who else could it be?

Ram Fans Begin to Believe Another Familiar Face is Returning

The only other name that’s floating out there as a person familiar with the Rams offense is another member of the Super Bowl winning Rams team.

Bryce Perkins 😐😑 — 𝚂𝚕𝚢 ™️ (@ThinkBlue47) October 31, 2023

Perkins became an August fan favorite of the Rams for his flair of extending plays behind center. He managed to wow the “Rams House” with his ability to escape rushes and bring a dual-threat element to the Rams.

Where is Perkins now? He’s currently an unsigned free agent.

He managed to get in one start last season against the Kansas City Chiefs during a time Stafford was ruled out with a spinal cord contusion injury. Perkins went 13-of-23 for 100 yards passing, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Analyst Believes There’s Another Option Who Knows Sean McVay

Perkins may not be set in stone as the option lined up to head to L.A. There are other options who have an attachment to McVay worth watching.

Noted by Skyler Carlin of Rams Wire on USA Today Tuesday, he pointed out that former NFC West rival to the Rams Colt McCoy is another possibility. And McCoy happens to fit the mold of someone who knows the structure and plays of McVay’s offense.

“Colt McCoy was on the Arizona Cardinals’ active roster in the offseason before they traded for Joshua Dobbs. The journeyman quarterback would then be released and he’s currently working for Underdog Fantasy, providing breakdowns on offenses across the NFL,” Carlin wrote.

Carlin added: “The former third-round pick has never excelled as a long-term starter, but he’s a smart player who is capable of keeping an offense afloat amid injuries.”

Here’s the connection to McVay: It goes all the way back to before McVay even became an NFL head coach.

“McCoy spent time with Sean McVay when the Rams’ head coach was the offensive coordinator in Washington from 2014 through 2016, so he has experience working with McVay,” Carlin added.

The Rams will resume practices on Wednesday, November 1 with the Green Bay Packers on deck.