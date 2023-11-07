Rams Earn Strong Reactions for Carson Wentz Signing

The Los Angeles Rams are adding some additional firepower in the quarterback room.

The now 3-6 Rams are signing veteran free agent Carson Wentz on Tuesday, November 7 per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

The decision comes after watching the Rams stumble offensively in their 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. That game saw Matthew Stafford sit out with a UCL sprain on his thumb and witnessed Brett Rypien struggle. Los Angeles only mustered 10 first downs and settled for 187 total yards.

In the process, the Rams released rookie Dresser Winn to make room for the Super Bowl 52 champion with the Philadelphia Eagles Wentz. He and the Rams were then given strong reactions after the signing.

One Fan Predicts ‘Career Resurgence’ for Carson Wentz

Is Wentz, who is now on his fourth NFL team, in for a career rebirth? One fan seems to believe so.

“Carson Wentz career resurgence incoming,” one Rams fan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another fan predicted that it’s officially “revenge season” for the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

One more fan believed that the Rams made the decision after watching Rypien’s performance.

“They saw how bad Brett Rypien played against the Packers and figured it was time to sign another quarterback in the absence of Matthew Stafford,” the fan said on X.

However, there’s the belief that Stafford’s ailment could be worse than originally thought.

“The signing may mean that Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury could require the veteran to miss additional games,” Sports Illustrated tweeted out.

Can Wentz Become Resurrected Under Sean McVay? A Look at Past QBs Under the Rams HC

The Rams have fallen on hard times lately. They’ve gone 8-18 since their Super Bowl 56 run.

However, head coach Sean McVay has been credited for rejuvenating quarterback careers. That can become a good omen for Wentz.

Jared Goff was 0-7 as a starting quarterback before McVay’s arrival. Goff then put together a 42-20 record under McVay. In the process, Goff became a two-time Pro Bowl selection. And, Goff fired 32 touchdown passes in 2018 which is still a career-high for him.

Stafford, meanwhile, delivered his first 41-touchdown season since 2011 in his first season with McVay. Furthermore, the former Detroit Lions QB experienced his first playoff win under McVay. Of course, the bold trade for Stafford resulted in a Super Bowl ring.

Baker Mayfield saw rejuvenation in his truncated time in L.A. After being released by the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield got the Rams to snap their six-game losing streak. He then delivered a 63.6% completion percentage, an improvement from his 57.8 percentage with the Panthers. And Mayfield improved himself in just four games with the Rams.

Could Wentz see immediate action on November 19 against the Seattle Seahawks? He’s got the chance to improve his own numbers if the Rams throw him out onto the field. Wentz settled for a 62.3% completion percentage in 2022 while with the Washington Commanders. He also threw for a career-low 11 touchdown passes.

Wentz has delivered five seasons of throwing for 3,000 yards or more in his seven-year NFL career. However, he’s only produced one 3,000-yard campaign in his last three seasons. He threw for 3,563 yards in 2021 during his lone run with the Indianapolis Colts.