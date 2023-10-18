Rams Earn Strong Reactions Following New RB Addition

With breakout Week 6 star Kyren Williams dealing with a bad ankle following his 158-yard day, plus new second option Ronnie Rivers heading for injured reserve with a PCL injury, the Los Angeles Rams needed to address the backfield immediately.

They did just that in announcing the signing of veteran Myles Gaskin, who was added to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday, October 18.

We've signed RB Myles Gaskin. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HvBvRefg8G — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 18, 2023

Gaskin comes in as a 26-year-old veteran now on his third NFL team as he was last with the Minnesota Vikings, plus is a past seventh round draft selection. He has 1,355 career rushing yards with seven touchdowns across five NFL seasons.

But was his addition met with praise? There were some notable strong reactions for the Gaskin addition.

Fans React to Myles Gaskin Coming to the ‘Rams House,’ One Calling Him ‘Serviceable’

Gaskin may not be considered a splash addition that Ram fans have grown accustomed to see. However, his addition was met with praise.

“Gaskin was very serviceable in Miami as he rushed for 1200 yards and caught 90 passes during a two year stretch of 2020 and 2021,” the X account Rams of Film posted in reaction to the signing, while also showing a series of clips from Gaskin’s Dolphin days.

Myles Gaskin joins the Rams in an influx of running backs after injuries, sustained last week. Gaskin was very serviceable in Miami as he rushed for 1200 yards and caught 90 passes during a two year stretch of 2020 and 2021 pic.twitter.com/Vd0HDu1m25 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) October 18, 2023

One fan not only welcomed Gaskin into the “Rams House,” but gave the addition of Gaskin a “g” word.

“Welcome! Your a great addition!” the fan shared online.

One fan, however, directed their attention to Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff.

“This ain’t Saquon,” the fan mentioned to Demoff, referencing the New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley while also believing that Barkley wouldn’t cost much trade wise.

But one Rams fan is excited for Gaskin being inserted to the roster.

“Let him cook,” were some of the words the fan posted.

Gaskin Reuniting With a Past Coach of His

Sometimes in the NFL, reunions occur the longer you play in the league. Or some can come unexpectedly — usually post college.

In the case of Gaskin, he’s already familiar with one assistant on the Rams. And it’s not any coach on offense. He’s on the defensive side of the ball and has ties to Gaskin’s college alma mater.

Gaskin is reuniting with Jimmy Lake, who were both Washington Huskies. Lake, 46, had two stints with UW. The first was in 2004 as the defensive backs coach. He then spent 2014 to 2021 with UW and held multiple roles from DB coach, defensive coordinator all the way to head coach before his dismissal during the ’21 season after being seen shoving a player during a game.

Lake and Gaskin were together during the latter’s run in the Seattle region. Gaskin spent 2015 to 2018 with the Huskies and in each season, surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. Lake was also on the staff in 2017 when Gaskin scored 21 touchdowns and ran for a career-best 1,380 yards.

How Could Gaskin Fit in This New RB Room He’s Heading Into?

Is the backfield room in L.A. that depleted? Or is it somehow newly crowded?

The Rams swiftly made some roster additions to address the suddenly banged up RB room. But along with Gaskin, a familiar face is back in L.A. as the Rams signed Darrell Henderson Jr. to the practice squad the day before the Gaskin signing.

“Hendo” was an instrumental part in the 2021 Rams backfield that had to operate without Cam Akers due to a torn Achilles. Henderson scored a combined eight touchdowns tduring the run to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, veteran Royce Freeman was promoted to the active roster on Tuesday ahead of the Week 7 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Rams also have 2023 sixth rounder Zach Evans as a possibility for a roster promotion before Sunday, October 22.