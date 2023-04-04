Rams Had Meeting With Fast-Rising ‘Hot Commodity’ TE: Report

Could the Los Angeles Rams address tight end through the NFL Draft for the third time since 2017 in the era of Les Snead and Sean McVay?

That position has become a fast-rising topic before the draft, as starter Tyler Higbee has gotten older and there’s been a lack of depth plus consistency at that spot. But, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network on Tuesday, April 4, the Rams were among the teams that held a virtual meeting with one of the fastest-rising prospects at that position: Zack Kuntz of Old Dominion, who’s been described as a “hot commodity” by Melo with the draft now 23 days away.

Impressive Size Accompanied With Stout Athletic Traits Make Kuntz a Possible Draft Steal

At 6-foot-7, 255-pounds, Kuntz already has the look of someone who could score down low during March Madness or in the NBA playoffs with his small forward type frame.

Kuntz, though, impressively blends his size and athletic skills together — becoming a towering target with 4.55 speed. That 40-yard dash time is a rarity for a prospect of his stature. But it was on display against Power 5 foe Virginia last season:

Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz blew up the NFL Combine: 6’7 255lbs

4.55forty yard dash (2nd)

1.57 split (2nd)

40” vertical (1st)

10’8” broad jump (1st)

6.87 3 cone (1st)

23 bench (1st) A physical specimen who with this deep class of TEs could pic.twitter.com/ejAB1kV3l8… — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) March 7, 2023

As seen above, Kuntz operated out of the slot and still used his feet to gain the advantage of getting in and out of his breaks against faster defensive backs covering him. He’s also not an upright runner on his routes, as he shows a knack for sinking his hips then turning up quick.

But where he can really win teams over including the Rams is showing his physicality after the catch — as he’s one to scrap for the extra yardage after the grab.

Though Kuntz began his career at Penn State (including being brief teammates with former Rams safety Nick Scott in Happy Valley during 2018), he’s entering the league as a small schools prospect from the Group of 5 realm. Still, his athletic skills set and attitude make him one of the fastest rising prospects for the TE spot for the timeframe of April 27 to 29.

Kuntz Shares Uptick in NFL Interest

How much has Kuntz’s name risen in the draft? ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid now has Kuntz going in round four at No. 118 to the Washington Commanders in his most recent mock draft on March 29.

Kuntz told Melo during his one-on-one interview with TDN that he’s learned his name has been mentioned by multiple NFL teams before his draft day. But the interest has been there after the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis during the first week of March.

“There’s definitely been some added attention post-combine. That’s obviously a great thing for me,” Kuntz told Melo. “I appreciate having that momentum as we head into April and the draft. I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to display my skill set and athleticism at the combine. I think I showed the sort of impact I can have for an offense moving forward.”

He ended his interview with these words to Melo: “I’m going to bring that juice every single day. I love what I do and I believe it shows in my work.”

The thought of someone with that frame and athleticism has got to be enticing for McVay and new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The latter coach could be the one even more intrigued by the thought of Kuntz in the Rams’ offense — as he once coached George Kittle as the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers during a time Kittle was making his series of Pro Bowls.