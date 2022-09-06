Rams Make $3.8 Million Roster Decision Ahead Of Opening Night

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to kick off the NFL regular season with a home game against the Buffalo Bills at Sofi Stadium.

The latest injury update shows that everyone is healthy except for Van Jefferson, who is still nursing a knee injury. That’s good news, and the Bills being without star cornerback Tre’Davious White should tilt this game in the Rams’ favor.

Matthew Stafford and company are ready to make another deep run and are aiming for a Super Bowl repeat, and it all begins with a thrilling matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills.

With the game 48 hours away, the Rams made a significant roster decision on Tuesday morning that could hint at another signing in the near future.

The Rams Just Made an Intriguing $3.8 Million Move

With the season beginning, the Rams converted $4.75 million of tight end Tyler Higbee’s contract into a signing bonus. However, that’s not the significant part of this deal. Here’s the interesting part, according to Field Yates of ESPN:

By converting Higbee’s contract to a signing bonus, the Rams opened up nearly $4 million of cap space on their roster. The deadline to get under the cap was Tuesday, so the Rams just made the cut.

Based on where rosters stand right now the teams who should need to create cap space by next Tuesday (cap space includes PS estimates): 1. Giants: -$4.6M

2. Lions: -$2.6M

3. Jets: -$2.6M

4. Patriots: -$1.7M

5. Eagles: -$185K

6. Rams: -$22K

7. Ravens: $760K — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 31, 2022

This move was necessary, however, and they have now with the restructuring of Higbee’s contract. Moreover, this gives the Rams some flexibility if they do need to make a roster move during the season.

While general manager Les Snead hasn’t been active making moves since the 53-man roster was announced, that could change quickly if injuries occur.

Fans Suggest this Could be a Move for OBJ

Of course, fans seemed to have a different thought about the nature of this move and suggested that this could mean the return of Odell Beckham Jr., who is still recovering from a storm ACL he suffered on the night of the Super Bowl.

At this point, we have no clue what the next move is for the Rams. However, over the weekend, reports came out that the Rams had left Beckham’s locker open at their facility in Thousand Oaks, and Jalen Ramsey was continuing to court OBJ via social media.

Then, on Labor Day, Jordan Schultz dropped another report on OBJ and a potential Rams reunion.

Odell Beckham, Jr. and #Rams have maintained a positive open dialogue about potential return, according to sources close to the situation. Sean McVay wants him back w/idea OBJ could be a real factor late in the season/playoffs. I’m told Matt Stafford has also supported internally — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 5, 2022

The timing of all of this — Beckham’s locker being open, Schultz’s report, and the cap move — are too hard to ignore and could mean a Beckham reunion happens soon.

With the injury, Beckham will likely sign a veteran minimum deal, which would fit perfectly with the cap space the Rams now have. Moreover, they have seven wide receivers on their roster, but Jefferson is still nursing an injury, and there is no clear No. 3 option behind Allen Robinson and Cooper Kupp.

The fact that Beckham hasn’t signed a deal with any other NFL teams sure means something, and the nonstop recruitment and effort by the Rams players sure make it seem like Beckham will be back with the team in 2022.

This move could be all for nothing, or it could mean a Beckham return is imminent.