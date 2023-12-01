Rams Learning Which QB They’ll Prepare for on Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams may not have to deal with a dual-threat quarterback after all.

With rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson still in concussion protocol, signs are indicating veteran Joe Flacco will be behind center for the Sunday, December 3 showdown with the Cleveland Browns, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

How Many Practices Has Dorian Thompson-Robinson Missed?

The former UCLA star Thompson-Robinson hasn’t been able to practice this week ahead of the pivotal Rams showdown.

“Flacco, 38, is set to start Sunday’s game against the Rams with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson still in the concussion protocol. Thompson-Robinson sat out practice on Thursday for the second straight day, and didn’t even work outside during the session like he did on Wednesday,” Cabot reported on Thursday, November 30. “It means Flacco, the 16th-year pro, will likely take the reins of the 7-4 Browns and try to keep them in the playoff chase.”

Cleveland has a respectable mark. But, the Browns are positioned to turn to their fourth option behind center.

“They’re currently the No. 6 seed, with plenty of teams breathing down their neck,” Cabot said.

The Rams aren’t considered one of those teams breathing down the neck of the Browns. However, the Rams are involved in their own playoff race in the NFC at 5-6.

But with Thompson-Robinson still questionable, does this mean the Rams are focusing on one passer?

Rams Coaches Reveal Plan to Counter Browns QB Plans

Head coach Sean McVay began on Wednesday, November 29 raving about the rookie’s athleticism.

“You could see he’s gotten better with a little bit more experience,” McVay said at Thousand Oaks. “I thought he did a really nice job in some of the things that he had done in the preseason. Then seeing his body of work when you’re flipping on the games on Saturdays with what a great career he had at UCLA. A lot of those things that you see these good ones do, they have the ability to extend plays. I thought he did a good job of being able to play in rhythm, both he and (Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker) P.J.”

Regardless, McVay doesn’t want the Rams to focus on one QB.

“You never know what their approach is with (Browns QB Joe (Flacco). We’ve got to be ready for all of them,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is another taking on the task of preparing for two passers as a precaution.

“That’s a huge one just because you want to know what’s coming off the sideline,” Morris told reporters on Thursday, November 30. “You want to know the temperament of the game. When you come in within the middle of the game sometimes you want to get a guy comfortable. They’re thinking that. I’m thinking that.”

Morris compared this situation to a popular mental board game.

“The chess game that you’re playing between the coaches and whether it’s going to be a run down or whether it’s going to be a pass down to get back on track. You’re talking about what we’re going to do on that first third down. They’re going to let him go out there in the middle of a series and just open up and let one go deep? I don’t know. How confident they feel in this guy? What does his tape look like before that? How much experience this guy has playing in the regular season games? The NFL is a different deal,” Morris explained. “You can gather all your college information you want, but all those factors have got to come in and those are the things that are constantly going through our heads on game day and when that happens when the quarterback changes.”