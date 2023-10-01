Rams Legend Praises Puka Nacua After Pulsating Overtime Touchdown

How impressive has Puka Nacua been for the Los Angeles Rams in not even his first five games of his NFL career? Even a legendary Rams wideout can’t help but be impressed by how the rookie has approached his first season.

Nacua became the man who lifted the franchise back into the win column in pulsating fashion on Sunday, October 1. Following a late surge by the Indianapolis Colts that saw the Rams’ 23-point lead evaporate, Nacua charged his way into the end zone in overtime for the game-deciding 22-yard touchdown to win 29-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

And afterwards, Nacua got a nice compliment from a franchise legend known for his own big plays at wide receiver: Torry Holt.

What Did ‘Big Play’ Holt Tell Nacua?

As Nacua humbly reacted to scoring his first career NFL touchdown with a “First one couldn’t have been sweeter” post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Holt himself slid into Nacua’s mentions with this message:

“Congrats, Puka! Your spirit for football shows,” Holt told Nacua on social media.

Congrats, Puka! Your spirit for football shows. #RamsWideout 🙏🏾 — Torry Holt (@AllHands81) October 1, 2023

Nacua replied with a succinct but respectful “Thank you sir” to the legendary wide receiver who helped bring the Rams their first Super Bowl title in the 1999 season.

Much like Nacua, Holt used his rookie season to make his immediate impact on the Rams. While as the St. Louis Rams and during the start of their famed “Greatest Show of Turf” days alongside Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce and Kurt Warner, Holt caught 52 passes for 788 yards and scored six touchdowns in route to the team’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Nacua Now in NFL History Record Books in Not Even 5 Games

Nacua has already rewritten the rookie records in Rams’ lore from most single-game receptions (15 in Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers).

But now, he has the most number of receptions by an NFL receiver in their first four to five games of his career per a Rams team spokesperson.

WR Puka Nacua is the 2nd player in NFL history with 100+ receiving yards in three of his first four games and has the most receptions by a player in his first four and first five career games. @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/H8d0xQgEMz — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) October 1, 2023

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared how Nacua’s numbers officially surpasses the previous record held by former NFL WR and Super Bowl winner Anquan Boldin.

“Rams’ rookie WR Puka Nacua has 39 receptions and surpassed Anquan Boldin and his 30 receptions in 2003 for the most receptions ever by a player in his first four NFL games. Nacua also surpassed Reggie Bush and his 34 receptions in 2006 for the most receptions by a player in his first five NFL games,” Schefter posted. “Nacua also has 501 receiving yards and surpassed Boldin and his 464 yards in 2003 for the most receiving yards ever by a player in his first four NFL games. Quite the start.”

Best Catches of the Day by Nacua

The Rams, through head coach Sean McVay, are starting to get more creative with using Nacua.

On this second quarter reception, Nacua is the motion receiver. However, Nacua is seen cutting through the tight end Tyler Higbee and right tackle Rob Havenstein — almost in the fashion of a running back running an off tackle play. The play ends with Nacua getting past the Colts’ 35.

Then, he shows his high concentration and theatrical side on this one-handed catch to keep this drive alive.

Puka Nacua sets the record for most receptions through a player’s first 4 games (31) 🙌 📺: #LARvsIND on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6 pic.twitter.com/T0zSRK6iQ4 — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

Of course, his best highlight was his first career touchdown. Nacua ended his outing in Indy with nine catches for 163 yards and the final touchdown to lift the Rams to 2-2 overall.