Rams Lose Out on Popular WR Through $15 Million Deal: Report

Unfortunately, Robert Woods won’t have a re-entry inside the “Rams House.”

First reported by Ian Rapoport on Friday, March 10, the popular former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver best known as “Bobby Trees” is staying in the AFC South but this time, the 2022 Tennessee Titans wideout is joining the Houston Texans.

“Sources: Former Titans and Rams WR Robert Woods is signing with the Texans, adding a veteran presence to a young team. He gets a 2-year, $15.25M deal with $10 million fully guarantee and a max value of $17 million,” Rapoport reported. “A new QB’s best friend.”

Following his released from the Titans after one season during the week of March 1, many Ram fans took to social media with the hope Woods would come back to the Rams. Even Cooper Kupp did his part to try and recruit Woods back to the “Rams House.” Most recently, Woods’ former head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday morning that Woods was one of the wideouts the Rams were “monitoring” in free agency.

What Woods is Walking Into, Plus Ex-Teammate Chimes in

Woods isn’t just going to suit up for a man who used to game plan against the Rams in new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, but he’s heading to Houston not knowing who the quarterback will be.

Multiple analysts have predicted the Texans luring in San Francisco 49ers free agent Jimmy Garoppolo. Adding Jimmy G reunites him with his passing game coordinator in S.F. Bobby Slowik, who is taking over the offensive coordinator duties on Ryans’ first staff. Rams free agent Baker Mayfield has additionally been called a possibility for Houston given his ties to the state.

However, Houston is projected to turn to the NFL Draft for its QB of the future. The new NFL Draft order set for April 27 now has the Carolina Panthers claiming the first pick — after completion of their blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears that saw top WR D.J. Moore and four future draft picks getting sent to the Windy City in exchange for the top spot in day one of the draft.

The Texans remain at No. 2 overall and three projected options at that spot are Bryce Young of Alabama, Anthony Richardson of Florida and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. One of those three are facing the likelihood of having Woods as one of their first NFL wide receiving teammate.

Meanwhile, a former teammate of Woods chimed in on watching Woods find a new NFL home: Andrew Whitworth, who won Super Bowl 56 with Woods.

Let’s go! Happy for my guy 🌲’s! https://t.co/zuD4FlOeob — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) March 11, 2023

What’s Next for the Rams? Including Who to Turn to?

As McVay pointed out how the Rams were “monitoring” Woods, another former Ram was mentioned in that with Odell Beckham Jr. The free agent and Super Bowl 56 champ with L.A. held a Friday workout in Arizona. And free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara captured OBJ delivering this one-handed snag on the Arizona State campus:

Everybody almost ran out after this one… 🤯🤯🤯 @obj pic.twitter.com/Lya6wg7wuN — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 11, 2023

Meanwhile, one potential external candidate is Adam Thielen, who was released by the Vikings Friday morning in a salary cap move. Thielen caught 70 passes last season playing in a Rams-like attack under former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Another available free agent is Chosen Robbie Anderson, who was cut in a $12 million salary cap move by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, March 8. Anderson also played his final game as a Panther following the 24-10 loss to the Rams in Week 6. Anderson was a 1,096-yard wideout for the Panthers in 2020 but his receiving yards and catches have declined since.

Outside of free agency, the Rams could use one or multiple picks from their 10 draft selections (including four compensatory ones awarded to them Thursday, March 9) to fill the WR room, especially with Allen Robinson being placed on the trade block. Names like Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss, Jalen Moreno-Cropper of Fresno State and Marvin Mims of Oklahoma have been mentioned as second round or lower round draft possibilities.