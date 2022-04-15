Rams May Lose Prized Free Agent Target Following ‘Great Visit:’ Report

Is there hope that the Los Angeles Rams can pull off one more blockbuster signing with the NFL Draft two weeks away?

And will the Rams have enough space to reel in a $65 million defender who not only won a previous Defensive Player of the Year nod, but once led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl win over the Rams in the 2018 season?

Stephon Gilmore remains one of the top free agent names still out on the open market. As mentioned in this Heavy on Rams story, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported that Gilmore and the Rams “have been in contact” through a source.

However, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on the afternoon of Thursday, April 14, the Rams may lose out on the opportunity to reel in the prized cornerback.

Gilmore Had ‘Great Visit’

Schultz reported that Gilmore not only met with representatives from the Indianapolis Colts, but that the Wednesday visit was a great one.

“Stephon Gilmore had a ‘great visit’ with the Colts yesterday, per source,” Schultz tweeted.

But there’s more: The Colts are high on Gilmore.

“Indianapolis loves Gilmore, no doubt about it,” Schultz mentioned. “The organization views him as a No. 1 caliber corner — a true high impact player. A deal is not currently in place, but there’s ongoing dialogue.”

The Colts have already had an aggressive offseason. The team traded away quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, but that helped swing the door open for Matt Ryan to come on board via the Atlanta Falcons.

Also, the team acquired Yannick Ngakoue of the Las Vegas Raiders via trade to bolster the pass rush. The franchise recently added Super Bowl winning safety Armani Watts of the Kansas City Chiefs on April 5 to improve a secondary that lost key tackler and special teamer George Odum to the San Francisco 49ers.

Schultz said that the prospects of Gilmore to the Colts are high.

“There’s ‘cautious optimism’ within the Colts’ organization that a deal will get done with Stephon Gilmore, per a league source,” Schultz tweeted.

One way Indy is trying to persuade the 31-year-old with five Pro Bowl appearances and 27 career interceptions? The owner sending the transportation is one.

“Key factors: Jim Irsay sent the jet — which is significant — and Chris Ballard knows he needs a top notch corner. Both owner/GM in lockstep,” Schultz shared.

The insider concluded that the Colts adding Gilmore can pair him with 2021 Pro Bowler and a man who shares a past Patriots connection with Gilmore already in Kenny Moore. Schultz has imagined the possibilities with both men and the corner depth that’s already in place.

“How nasty would the Colts’ pairing of Kenny Moore and Stephon Gilmore be? Isaiah Rodgers, Brandon Facyson are legit: That’s very tough,” Schultz tweeted.

Next Possible Step if no Gilmore for Rams

If the Rams are unable to add Gilmore to their list of 2022 free agent signings that already features former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson and past longtime rival linebacker Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks, the next likely scenario? The draft.

The Rams don’t pick until No. 104 in the third round, which means they have the day off on Thursday, April 28. But two names have been labeled as possibilities for the Super Bowl 56 champs.

Rodrigue has called Cam Taylor-Britt of Nebraska as one draft option. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus writer Ben Linsey on Monday, April 11 called University of Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant as a “best case scenario” find for the Rams after the first round.