Rams’ Sean McVay Admits Browns Pro Bowler “Ruined my F****** Week’

The Los Angeles Rams ruined the Cleveland Browns‘ Week 13 by trouncing them 36-19. But one Browns star had head coach Sean McVay worried, then using an expletive.

Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic on Sunday, December 3, he captured a unique moment involving McVay and Pro Bowler Myles Garrett. Turns out both had conversation leading up the game.

McVay was riding in the backseat of an SUV. Garrett was walking inside a SoFi Stadium tunnel towards the visitors locker room. Jackson then described the next scene he caught.

“Hey,” McVay yelled towards Garrett. “I want you to know that you ruined my f—ing week just worrying about you, alright?”

The two then had a more cordial exchange after before they went inside their respective locker rooms.

Did the Rams Deal With a Not 100% Myles Garrett?

McVay spent his entire week focusing on how to neutralize one of the premier defenders of the NFL. And the man spearheading the league’s best defensive unit.

The Rams, however, made Garrett an afterthought.

Garrett went sackless, plus without any tackles in the Rams’ 17-point romp. Garrett watched as the Rams gashed the Browns for 399 total yards. Matthew Stafford wasn’t even sacked.

Los Angeles fired the football out quick to prevent Garrett from wrecking the play. Stafford needed less than three seconds to dish the ball out. And a young offensive line was supposed to be eaten alive by Garrett and this pass rush. Instead, the home team protected Stafford with ease and this offense swiped Garrett away from the stat sheet.

But was Garrett not at full strength?

Turns out Garrett felt a “pop” in his shoulder during one blocking sequence. However, he didn’t use his ailment as an excuse for his struggles.

“(The shoulder) didn’t affect me that much,” Garrett said after Sunday’s game with reporters.

The fierce defender then acknowledged the Rams busted out a brilliant game plan to thwart him and the top defense.

“They had a great game plan. They got the ball out quick,” Garrett said.

Matthew Stafford Shares Strong Statement About Rams Line Play

How thankful was Stafford in realizing he had a clean sol uniform after the game?

“My guys we’re balling today so I was so fired up,” Stafford told reporters postgame. “That’s a hell of a rush. They were bringing pressures, they were rushing four, they were doing all sorts of stuff to us and our guys to step up there and protect the way they did today was amazing. And then be able to really lean on them in the fourth quarter too and run the rock when we needed to.”

Last season Stafford was unable to partake in any December games. Spinal cord contusion took that away. The Super Bowl winner tried to play in front of a decimated offensive line bit by the injury bug. This time, the 2023 front five gave him all the time he needed — even with Garrett across the way.

“So proud of those guys. It shows up the way they work, the way they go about their business every single day. I thought we had a great plan but shoot, we threw the rock. We weren’t sitting there just protecting those guys up front. We were just saying let’s go play our game and have a lot of confidence in those guys and proud of the way they played,” Stafford said.