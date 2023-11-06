Rams’ Sean McVay Details Reasoning Why Matthew Stafford Was Held Out

Matthew Stafford never got the green light to suit up against the Green Bay Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback made the effort to play against the Packers in Week 9 on Sunday, November 5. He had been practicing through his bandaged thumb. However, the Rams rolled with Brett Rypien instead.

Green Bay bottled the Rams to just three points, a first since their Super Bowl 53 loss. And Stafford was left to watch an offense that struggled in the 20-3 defeat.

Sean McVay had to address why he made the last minute decision to sit Stafford after the game.

Sean McVay Explains Last Minute Decision on Stafford

McVay didn’t believe that Stafford’s UCL sprain on his throwing hand was fully healed. Hence the reasoning Rypien went ahead of the Rams’ starter.

“It wasn’t anywhere to where we thought he’d be able to go for us,” McVay said in his postgame presser with the L.A. media.

But was there any chance that Stafford would’ve gone under center?

“There was a chance — we had kind of just left the door open, we know how tough he is,” McVay said.

McVay provided no other details about the severity of Stafford’s thumb. That includes the timetable for his return.

“Whenever we get him back, we’ll certainly be excited about that,” McVay said. “Hopefully it’s when we come back and play Seattle but I can’t give you any updates as it relates to exactly where he’s at.”

Rams Facing Crucial Break Regarding Stafford’s Health

Unfortunately for the Rams, they now sit at 3-6 overall. With that record, the Rams currently sit at 12th in the NFC’s playoff race. L.A., also, is tied for having the third-fewest wins among NFC teams alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Packers.

But fortunately for the franchise, their bye week awaits them — the perfect time to heal up and make any necessary adjustments.

This bodes well for the Rams to welcome back their Super Bowl winning quarterback. Stafford could be healthy before the Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on November 19 at SoFi Stadium. McVay is hopeful No. 9 will be in full pads two weeks from now.

“I hope so. That’s the hope,” McVay said.

One way McVay knows? He’s seen firsthand how tenacious Stafford is after an injury.

“I know this: This guy is as tough as it gets,” McVay said. “He going to play through stuff that not a lot of people will do and we’ve seen that illustrated already this year when you look at the hip injury he sustained against Indianapolis. Kept battling through that. He ended up banging his thumb pretty early in that Dallas game at the end of the first half and ended up taking him out of it after the two-point conversion where he dove in. I’m hopeful.”

But again, there’s no definitive timetable.

“I don’t know enough about exactly where we’re at with recovery, ability to grip the ball. I’m optimistic. I’ll leave that door open,” McVay said.

Brett Rypien Called Out for Playing ‘Hot Potato’ Against Packers

Rypien had a rather forgetful afternoon.

Things started off well at first with this deep connection to Cooper Kupp.

Boise State product Brett Rypien dropping dimes in his first start with the LA Rams 👀#BleedBlue Watch on NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube https://t.co/GP0Oqqt8ur pic.twitter.com/26mb7GJCuB — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 5, 2023

However, the 2023 free agent signing went 13-of-28 for 130 yards and threw one interception. But there were fans who called out Rypien for playing “hot potato” with the Packers’ defense.

Brett Rypien playin hot potato is gonna be the reason I can’t finish watching this game. 😑 pic.twitter.com/ExD64VARbR — SS 🏁🐍 (@RoyalAndMadSol) November 5, 2023

Then there was this glaring stat: Rypien only had three completions by halftime.

As a whole, the Rams offense struggled immensely…looking nothing like the explosive, score-at-will unit fans have grown used to. Los Angeles only gained 10 first downs, averaged just 3.4 yards per each play and settled for 187 total yards.