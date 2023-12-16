Rams ‘Should Consider’ Hiring High-Profile HC Candidate to Staff: Analyst

Swift changes have erupted in the Southern California NFL scene. But it doesn’t involve the Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Chargers have cleaned house. They removed head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on Friday, December 15 following their 63-21 meltdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. General manager Tom Telesco was also dismissed.

But now, multiple changes are imminent for the rest of the 2023 Chargers staff. One analyst believes this is perfect for the Rams and Sean McVay, by suggesting they make a run at one high-profile assistant constantly mentioned as a future head coach: Kellen Moore.

Why the Rams Should Make a Run at Kellen Moore

Brock Vierra of Rams Wire on USA Today fired off the suggestion on Saturday, December 16 just two days after the Staley firing broke. Vierra believes Moore would be perfect as a quarterbacks coach on the Rams staff.

Vierra feels that Moore’s youth and knowledge, plus past as an NFL quarterback, makes him perfect for the “Rams House.”

“Moore might have failed as a strategist but he’s still a young, knowledgeable coach who has playing experience,” Vierra wrote.

Moore suited up for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in his truncated NFL career. Coaching, though, became his calling and dove straight into it in 2018. Vierra thinks Moore and Matthew Stafford would click.

“He has an understanding of the entire responsibilities of the quarterback position and his familiarity would serve Matthew Stafford well,” Vierra said.

The Rams analyst adds that he doesn’t believe Moore and Stafford would have a clash of personalities.

“You’re not asking Moore to teach Stafford how to be a pro,” Vierra said. “You’re allowing a former NFL QB to give a current starting QB a different perspective on a universally understood situation.”

Overall: “Stafford needs a partner and Moore fits his needs.”

Why Adding Moore May Not be the Best Idea

While there’s the allure of adding a high-profile name across the league to McVay’s staff, there’s still the reality this move may not be in the best interest of both sides.

For starters, the Rams would have to make room for Moore. Or, allow some of them to pursue other NFL jobs.

L.A. already has Zac Robinson in place as QB coach and passing game coordinator. Robinson is considered very beloved in the Rams facility and likely only leaves if he’s offered an offensive coordinator job.

Mike LaFleur presents another dilemma for the Rams. He’s the offensive coordinator already in place and, like Moore, has his area of expertise in the passing game. With LaFleur’s help, the Rams have improved their air attack to 12th in total yards through the air.

Moore, 35, has grown used to calling the shots on offense — which makes him doubtful to take a step back. Still, it’s understandable why his name would be linked to the Rams. Moore in a room with McVay and LaFleur is an explosive idea for those who love offense. And the Rams have an offensive identity under McVay.

Still, Moore could still be in the fold for some NFL openings. The Raiders and Carolina Panthers are already in a position where they’ll more than likely conduct a head coaching search by season’s end. Perhaps there’ll be more openings on “Black Monday” when other teams announce head coach firings. The idea of the Rams preventing Moore from drifting away from L.A., though, is appealing.