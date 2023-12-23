Rams Tipped to Lure Back Newly Waived $24 Million Defensive Lineman

The Los Angeles Rams have proven they got muscle next to Aaron Donald in the trenches.

Kobie Turner has broken out with a team-high 6.5 sacks. Fellow rookie Byron Young has tacked on six sacks. Even Jonah Williams is enjoying career-high numbers with 43 total tackles.

But even Ram fans believe this sudden charge to the postseason can use some help. And a familiar face once paid $24 million just became available.

Super Bowl Winning Rams Defender Stunningly Waived

Sebastian Joseph-Day, best known as “Bash” during the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 run, is now a free agent after the L.A. Chargers waived him on Friday, December 22.

Joseph-Day became a part of the Bolts’ plans to clean house, but unfortunately he won’t be involved in their future. The former Ram once signed a three-year, $24 million deal after helping guide the Rams to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. In signing with the Chargers, he rejoined former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

The Chargers, however, are undergoing sweeping changes up and down the roster.

L.A. fired Staley after nearly three seasons on December 15. That was following their 63-21 debacle against the Las Vegas Raiders. Staley and the Chargers dropped to 5-9. Now, “Bash” is the latest former Ram to jam from the Bolts.

Fans Call for Rams to Resign Joseph-Day

While the Rams have discovered future front seven stars in Turner and Young, there are fans who believe the now 8-7 Rams can use added strength along the line.

“Come on back,” said one fan on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Reunite with Rams maybe? Hope he can get some playoff run this year. Love Bash,” another fan posted on the social media site.

One fan got confused by the move.

“How do you waive the workout partner of Aaron Donald?” the fan asked. “Serious questions: What made him untradeable to a post-season contending team? Still owed $2.5M from guarantee. Who do you think made the call on this?”

Other Bolt fans, though, saw this coming. Joseph-Day’s ties to Staley likely led to his waive.

How ‘Bash’ Fared in L.A. After his ‘Rams House’ Days

“Bash” flashed some moments in the powder blue.

He delivered a career-best 56 total tackles in his reunion with Staley for 2022. But that included thrashing the trenches with an astonishing nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He eventually worked his way to defensive captain.

However, this season witnessed a dip in productivity. Joseph-Day settled for only 31 total tackles. He snatched just 15 solo tackles. And his tackles for a loss dropped to three. His lone highlight? Delivering a career-high 11 quarterback hits.

His last game is officially that infamous 42-point beatdown he and the Chargers endured in Las Vegas. Joseph-Day collected three tackles, two solo stops and one assisted stop.

Is There Room for ‘Bash?’

Joseph-Day played for a defense that imploded in 2023. A defense the Rams once ran, and still use through Raheem Morris.

Staley’s unit fell to 29th in yards allowed. Including the Raiders game, this defense allowed 20 points or more in 10 of 14 games. The Chargers also squandered late leads against the likes of the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers.

“Bash” was an immensely popular member of the Rams’ locker room. He also formed a strong tandem with Donald and tacked on nine career TFL’s for the Rams with six sacks.

Should the Rams lure him back in, it’s likely Joseph-Day becomes a rotational piece as the team likely would want to avoid stunting Turner’s growth. But he’s got knowledge of this defense already and has played with Morris. And by bringing him in, the Rams have someone who can add past championship experience in a room that has guys he won the title with.