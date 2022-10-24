Rams Listed As Surprising Trade Fit For Ex-Notre Dame WR

The Los Angeles Rams are a popular name flying around with the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline right around the corner.

The Rams are off to a disappointing 3-3 start, although Jalen Ramsey and others have nothing but confidence in this team going forward. Former starting running back Cam Akers is the top name available from the Rams side, although it remains to be seen whether or not another team takes interest in Akers.

There are plenty of other holes in this roster, and the offense needs some sort of spark. Odell Beckham Jr. has been rumored to return, although other contenders are interested in the LSU product.

Rams Listed as Surprise Fit for Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be making some moves at the trade deadline as well. One name that has been floated around quite a bit is wide receiver Chase Claypool.

In fact, Claypool has been linked to the Rams, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Claypool and the Rams are a surprising fit. Here’s what Melo wrote:

Rams head coach Sean McVay runs 11 personnel (three-receiver sets) with more frequency than any other coach in the league. The Rams don’t currently have the personnel to run McVay’s scheme at its potential effectiveness. Van Jefferson is injured and the Rams can’t keep relying on Ben Skowronek Allen Robinson is looking like a free-agent bust…Rams general manager Les Snead may have to pivot away from Beckham and consider acquiring a receiver like Claypool instead.

The Beckham rumors have simmered a bit, and his return might not come until December, so Claypool makes some sense here for LA. It is worth noting that Van Jefferson has been designated to return from IR, but there is no doubt that LA could use some reinforcements in the WR room.

Claypool has become the third option in the Steelers’ passing attack as Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens have shown more promise than the former Notre Dame star. In seven games, Claypool has just 28 catches for 266 yards and one score.

Chase Claypool caught all 7 of his targets Sunday. First time in his career he’s recorded a 100% catch rate on 5 or more receptions. No catch bigger than this 3rd-down grab that helped sealed the Steelers’ win. Huge game for Claypool. pic.twitter.com/1tGFSTkoyD — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) October 17, 2022

The talent is there, but the question remains whether or not Les Snead will make a trade for another wide receiver after paying Robinson in the offseason.

The Steelers Reportedly Might Keep Claypool

As it turns out, the Steelers are reportedly not interested in trading Claypool, which is a bit surprising given his lack of usage as of late and the fact that there are plenty of WR-needy teams in the league.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network gave the latest update that Claypool most likely won’t be traded.

Big-name WRs generating trade interest:

— #Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been the target of multiple calls.

— #Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be deal, barring a shift.

— Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, as DEN sputtered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Of course, anything can change, and the Steelers are probably better off moving Claypool and letting Pickens and Johnson become the 1-2 WR punch in the Steel City.

We already saw Christian McCaffrey get traded to the San Francisco 49ers and heard that the Rams were one of the next teams up in a CMC deal, so Snead has been working the phones in hopes of making this roster better.

If the Steelers decide to move Claypool, the Rams make sense for both sides, and Matthew Stafford could benefit from another tall, young wide receiver — especially if Beckham doesn’t return to Hollywood.