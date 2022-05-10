Rams Twitter Starts Morning With Trolling of Christmas Opponent

In the words of the renowned Dr. Seuss song: You’re a mean one, Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl champions didn’t take long to get into the Christmas spirit following the morning announcement of their Christmas day showdown at SoFi Stadium with the Denver Broncos, unveiled on Tuesday, May 10 in a game that will be aired on CBS and Nickelodeon.

We've got a present for fans of all ages. The @Broncos and @RamsNFL will face off on Christmas Day in a showdown on CBS along with a slime-filled presentation on @Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/FehuLpV3fS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 10, 2022

However, the Rams Twitter account was in no jolly mood. Nor was planning to spread Christmas joy over to the Rocky Mountains. Instead, the Rams social media team turned to a different kind of Xmas green: They channeled their inner Grinch at 5:07 a.m. PT.

Rams Twitter Takes Jab at Broncos

In six photos, and with redone captions, the Rams created a photo edit reacting to the Broncos at Rams matchup that’s been set for 1:30 p.m. PT inside the “Rams House.”

The edit starts out with normal planning, but along came the plan (or prediction) for 2:56 p.m. that day.

“2:56 p.m., another sack from AD (Aaron Donald),” the account posted.

Then came the 4 p.m. projection accompanied with a smile from the green villain.

“4 p.m.: Steal Christmas from the Broncos,” it read.

Never too early to start plannin’. pic.twitter.com/g3qwD08r0A — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 10, 2022

Fans React to Troll Job

Ram fans immediately began to chime in and praise the social media team.

“Nothing makes me happier than us getting to beat the broncos w/ Russell Wilson,” one fan posted to the Rams’ account.

Another fan joined in on the Grinch theme:

AD to Russ after every sack pic.twitter.com/mpqyu0v161 — Oscar Figueroa (@f16u3r0a) May 10, 2022

One diehard Rams fan raved about who operates behind the keyboard for the Rams Twitter account.

“Rams Twitter never disappoints,” the fan posted with a laughing face emoji.

One more fan got into the Christmas spirit in the month of May.

Feeling like a little kid again.. can it Christmas already!! 😬🎄🏈😅😂😂 https://t.co/rOprvFZQSX — Sergio Hernandez (@LASergio323) May 10, 2022

Finally, one last Rams fan delivered this bold Xmas-themed prediction for new Broncos quarterback and longtime Rams’ NFC West adversary Russell Wilson.

Nightmare before Christmas for little Russ. And he thought he was getting away from AD pic.twitter.com/4WInvmGnON — Nick Squire (@NSq18) May 10, 2022

Matchup Brings Intrigue

Noted in this Heavy on Rams story from Monday, the Broncos versus Rams pairing was considered a potential season opener option for the league.

After all, the intrigue and buildup for the game includes the following: Wilson facing his longtime Seattle Seahawks teammate Bobby Wagner on the opposite side, plus former Rams assistant Ejiro Evero coming back to L.A. to coordinate his defensive attack against Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and newcomer Allen Robinson.

For the Broncos, this holiday contest proves they’ll be a major attraction for prime time games again as noted by The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, who covers the team.

“Now that Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has arrived, Denver is once again a big draw for networks. When the rest of the schedule comes out Thursday, expect the Broncos to be listed in a handful of prime time slots,” Kosmider wrote on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rams beat reporter for The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue brought up the reunion intrigue involving this interconference pairing.

“Notable connections between the Rams and the Broncos include defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the former Los Angeles secondary coach, and of course the Rams are also quite familiar with Wilson,” Rodrigue wrote in her breakdown. “Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald counts Wilson as the most-sacked quarterback in his career, having sacked him 17 times (including postseason appearances).”

As far as the Broncos’ social media response to the holiday contest, they brought out two singing voices on the 2022 roster:

Bringing this duet with us to Christmas Day in LA. 🎶@jsimms1119 x @ReemBoi25 pic.twitter.com/TCX9RGrMAs — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 10, 2022

Plus how they’re “dreaming” of a different kind of Christmas.