Could the Rams Face a Depleted Cardinals Offensive Line?

Sunday’s major NFC West showdown between the undefeated Arizona Cardinals and 3-0 Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium is supposed to pit one of the league’s best offensive line units in the Cards against one of NFL’s top defensive trenches in L.A.

But will the Rams face a unit missing three starters?

Per Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban, three members of the Arizona starting front five were listed as DNP (Did Not Practice) on Wednesday, September 30.

Meanwhile, Howard Balzer of the Cardinals’ Fan Nation website on Sports Illustrated confirmed that right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), right guard Justin Murray (back) and left guard Justin Pugh (back) were all not taking part in drills during Wednesday’s practice — leaving their starting status uncertain for Sunday’s huge divisional showdown of unbeatens.

Of the three, Balzer said Beachum had been trying to play on bad ribs in victories over the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings but ended up exiting both games during the second half or at halftime, respectively. Murray became the one who slid over to Beachum’s spot.

Cards O-Line is Strongest in This Area

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals have the highest rated pass blocking unit in the league through the first three games with a rating of 76.3.

The starting five has only surrendered three sacks through 102 Kyler Murray passing attempts. And per PFF, only two members of the Arizona pass protecting unit have given up sacks: Murray and D.J. Humphries, the latter surrendering two so far this season.

And right behind the Cards’ trenches in protecting the passer? The Rams at 75.4.

Rams Have Turned up Pressure

Raheem Morris has gotten the league’s best unit from a year ago to extend their attack mode another season.

Through three games, the Rams have snatched nine total sacks — including three against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the Ram sacks came from this inside linebacker blitz by Kenny Young seen below.

Also, Aaron Donald got this career first: A sack of Brady, which included a fumble.

The final sack is seen near the 11:55 mark of this highlight video from Leonard Floyd. Floyd is one of three Rams with two sacks so far this season.

Outside of the pass rush, interior linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines have been line of scrimmage wreckers for L.A. Gaines has five tackles, a stop for a loss and 0.5 sacks. Joseph-Day is tops among defensive linemen right now with 14 total tackles as a nose tackle.

Here’s a sample of what both men are capable of when they line up side-by-side: They’ve gotten a push and created congestion on this goal line stand versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Rams in bear front on goalline Greg Gaines kills his guy as does SDJ, pushed him back, Donald slipped a high-low (chop block)? pic.twitter.com/b4L1aEezek — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) September 21, 2021

“Bash” has also done his part to control the middle, seen here when taking on Bucs center Ryan Jensen.

Sebastian Joseph-Day is playing excellent football this year@SJD_51

watch him in zero tech fight off center's block and make tackle with authority@DMarcoFarr1 @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/gcVvJ4g1qp — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) September 28, 2021

In total, the Rams have pressured QB’s 66 times this season.

The Rams, however, placed Floyd on the DNP list on Wednesday due to an injured ankle. The team also placed Hollins on injured reserve following a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery. So their pass rush unit could go without Floyd while Hollins heals for the next 8-10 weeks.

Still, both the Cards’ front line and Rams pass rush will no doubt test each other this Sunday.