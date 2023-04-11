Rams Worked Out 2-Time All-American RB With Late NFL Interest: Report

Could the Los Angeles Rams plaster a rare hidden gem talent who’s a two-time All-American running back on their 2023 NFL Draft board?

Though a NCAA Division II prospect, T.J. Cole of Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas has created some late NFL buzz heading toward the draft — and now he got to work out in front of the Rams per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of NBC 2 Houston on Tuesday, April 11 during Cole’s Pro Day. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Cole not only earned All-American accolades at the private Baptist university, but was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy — which annually goes to the best player in Division II.

Wilson includes Cole leaped to a 32 inch vertical jump, ran his 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds and has fielded interest outside of the Rams — with the insider naming off the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals as the other newly interested teams ahead of the draft.

All-American History & Background

Cole’s first taste of earning All-American honors was in 2017.

The native of Texarkana, Texas not only guided his high school Pleasant Grove to the Class 4A Division II state title, but Cole ended that season earning First Team All-State RB honors.

Cole wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school even with a state ring in tow. He ultimately settled for the school located in the small community of Arkadelphia (population of 10,380 according to the city website).

But he didn’t stop placing his name with the words “All-American.” In 2021, he broke his conference record (Great American Conference) in rushing yards with 1,530 and finished with 17 touchdowns — earning him AFCA First Team All-American recognition after that season.

He would go on to follow with another record-shattering season — this time compiling 1,672 yards and an astronomical 26 scores. He ended up as the school’s all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns at 49 total. He was not only the bell cow back for OBU, but also took direct snaps at quarterback and powered into the end zone.

Play

HARLON HILL TROPHY FINALIST TJ COLE 2022-12-01T15:29:25Z

Should the Rams take in Cole in the draft, it gives L.A. a rare DII product, though it wouldn’t be the first time the Rams went that direction. In 2021, the Rams selected edge rusher Chris Garrett — who starred at Concordia-St. Paul.

Veteran & Former Rival Also had Rams Tryout

While Cole is a non-NCAA DI talent who worked out in front of Rams representatives, one veteran also had his tryout with the team on Tuesday.

Per the league’s transaction wire Tuesday, long snapper Tyler Ott worked out in front of Rams personnel.

Ott was most recently with division rival Seattle — where in 2021 he played in all 17 games. Ott has spent the bulk of his NFL career with the Seahawks which includes being the teammate of Bobby Wagner from 2016 to 2021. Ott has four special teams tackles according to Pro Football Reference.

Ott, 31, earned his lone Pro Bowl with the Seahawks in 2020. He said back on March 16, 2023 that he would love to remain with Seattle.

“Six years in Seattle it’s become home and the #12s family. Both our kids born in Seattle and so many friends in and around the building. We’d love to be back and just hope the team feels that way too,” Ott said on Twitter.

Now, he could fill a need on the Rams following his tryout.