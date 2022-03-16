Rams Working on Bringing Two-Time Super Bowl Winner in: Report

The wheels for the pass rushing market are off and spinning on NFL free agent signing day, with names like Chandler Jones and Yannick Ngakoue already on the move to the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

But where does this leave the Los Angeles Rams with Von Miller?

The latest updates involving the two-time Super Bowl winner on the late morning of Wednesday, March 16, took a new turn.

Rams Working on Bringing Miller Back

As expected, the Rams weren’t willing to give up on Miller after just half a season with the franchise.

First reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams are the current favorite to keep Miller from drifting off.

“What’s next in the pass-rush world? The Rams are working to bring pass-rusher Von Miller back, sources say. Nothing done. Other teams are still pushing. But they are convinced he’s headed back to the champs,” Rapoport tweeted.

But, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports posted this update:

My understanding is that Von Miller has not* made a definitive decision on where he's going just yet. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2022

One thing is certain: Talk of the 32-year-old Miller perhaps returning to his home state of Texas — where he starred at DeSoto High School and became a Dick Butkus Award winner in 2010 while starring at Texas A&M — have come to a cease.

Von Miller, YOU ARE A COWBOY pic.twitter.com/EwDQYOPxMa — J ✭ (@AMERlCASTEAM) March 15, 2022

Via Cowboys insider Jane Slater of the NFL Network, the Miller to the Dallas Cowboys talk is one that Cowboy fans shouldn’t keep their hopes up for:

Don’t get your hopes up. Reported this morning that #Cowboys didn’t seem to think they could beat out #Rams here 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/c1rm0duK1E — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 16, 2022

If anything, there was the constant chatter of Miller perhaps heading back to a place he was familiar with: The Denver Broncos. However, former Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory has made that possibility harder for Denver — by signing on for five years worth $70 million.

The younger, 29-year-old Gregory seems to already be taking a liking to the colors Miller once wore before coming to the Rams.

But with Dallas, there’s this other potential free agent get via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:

Cowboys continue to do their due diligence at edge rusher, exploring market as they pivot from DE Randy Gregory. At least preliminary interest shown on array of options, including ex-Packer Za’Darius Smith, sources said. Wide net of information-gathering before next move. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 16, 2022

Rams Lose Key Piece of Secondary

While the Rams are actively making their attempt to keep Miller, the franchise will lose one key member of their defense.

Via Rapoport on Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed the Super Bowl winning cornerback Darious Williams, who will return to his home state of Florida.

“Darious Williams is coming home: The Ram CB is expected to sign with the Jaguars, source said, his hometown. He gets a 3-year deal worth $30M — $39M max. $18M fully guaranteed. He had higher offers, but chose home. Deal done by Damarius Bilbo and Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports,” Rapoport reported.

The thought of losing the Jacksonville native to other teams was anticipated via Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

“Darious Williams was one of the players the Rams were bracing to lose in free agency,” Rodrigue said. “though that was a hard call. Truly great person, incredible journey. Now he’s getting long-term $ (financial) security.”

The 5-foot-9 Williams leaves the Rams having spent the bulk of his career there. He wasn’t selected in the 2018 NFL Draft and ended up with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. But he made a larger impact with the Rams: 130 total tackles, 111 solo stops, five tackles for a loss, 27 pass deflections and six interceptions through four seasons per Pro Football Reference.