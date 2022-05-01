Rams All-Pro Gives Strong Reaction to Secondary Moves Including Reunion

On day two of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams refortified their secondary — strongly pleasing a certain All-Pro representing that unit.

And the Super Bowl 56 champs not only added a set of new teammates for Jalen Ramsey, but in the process brought back a beloved past member of the “Rams House.”

What Pleased Ramsey

It’s not just one new DB heading over to the Rams. It’s five, including the well-known former Ram.

The Rams drafted in order: Decobie Durant (No. 142 overall in the fourth round from South Carolina State), Quentin Lake (No. 211 overall in the sixth out of UCLA), Derion Kendrick (No. 212 in the sixth from Georgia) and safety Russ Yeast (No. 253 in the seventh out of Kansas State).

But it’s not just those new rookies who have energized the All-Pro cornerback. So did this move: The Rams trading with the Cleveland Browns to reclaim slot cornerback Troy Hill.

Reunion: The #Rams are trading for an old friend, as they are set to acquire #Browns CB Troy Hill, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

Hill, a native of Ventura, California who starred at nearby St. Bonaventure High School, was away from the Rams for just one season in Cleveland. Before that, the nickel defensive back snatched all seven of his career interceptions with the Rams per Pro Football Reference. He also delivered 29 of his 30 pass breakups in a Rams uniform. While with Cleveland, Hill was only limited to four games total.

Ramsey took to Twitter to laud the moves.

“We makin some secondary moves today, I love it @RamsNFL. Rams fans welcome the Rook & welcome back Troy!” was one excerpt Ramsey tweeted out.

But Ramsey wasn’t through to trying to add to the secondary. The closet recruiting coordinator for the Rams — who has in the past helped reach out to some prized free agents and tried to lure them to L.A. — just revealed his next target on the recruiting trail: Super Bowl winner Tyrann Mathieu.

“While we at it, blow up @Mathieu_Era mentions,” Ramsey sent.

We makin some secondary moves today, I love it @RamsNFL … Rams fans welcome the Rook & welcome back Troy!… & shid while we at it, blow up @Mathieu_Era mentions 👀 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 30, 2022

What Kind of Teammates is Ramsey and the Rams Getting?

The moves to add four defensive backs in the draft is certainly a surprise by most fans and draft experts. Many believed that offensive line, already dealing with the loss of starters Andrew Whitworth (retirement) and Austin Corbett (Carolina Panthers) would be the most fixated position in the two days the Rams could draft.

Also, edge rusher following the losses of both Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Houston Texans) and Von Miller (Buffalo Bills) was considered another pressing need.

But nevertheless, the Rams re-solidified the secondary, which was to the liking of Ramsey. Here’s a brief overview of who is coming in:

Durant: The SC State corner comes to the Rams as the 2021 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. He snatched three interceptions and batted 12 passes his final season.

Lake: The seasoned Lake not only comes over having spent five seasons at nearby UCLA, but he’s been around NFL venues before. His father is five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and safety Carnell Lake, who played in the league from 1989 to 2001 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

Kendrick: His four takeaways in 2021 was tied for third-most in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). He also didn’t allow a touchdown his side during the Bulldogs’ national title run.

Yeast: Swatted 10 passes last season in a Big 12 conference known for Air Raids and spread looks.