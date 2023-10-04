Rams Encouraged by Analyst to Sign Ex-$70 Million Pass Rusher

While at a convincing 2-2 overall, plus with both losses by less than seven points, there’s still the belief the Los Angeles Rams can still be better.

Now that former $70 million outside linebacker Randy Gregory is available courtesy of the Denver Broncos, one analyst is encouraging the Rams swoop up the veteran edge rusher.

Who is Suggesting Randy Gregory to Rams, & for What Reason?

Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire on USA Today is one pounding the table for the Rams to snatch Gregory. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Gregory was waived on the morning of Tuesday, October 4 by the Broncos in a salary cap move.

Sources: Broncos are releasing LB Randy Gregory. The team wants to focus on young players. Gregory will be a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Per Schefter, “the team wants to focus on younger players,” hence the motive by Denver to release the defender who once signed for five years and $70 million last offseason.

Right away, DaSilva began expressing the belief that Gregory is worth luring into the “Rams House.”

“The Rams should make a call to Gregory’s agent rather quickly because he fits the bill of what they look for in an edge rusher. Gregory is 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, bringing the size and length Los Angeles covets at the position,” was one excerpt DaSilva wrote.

Currently, the Rams have 6-foot-4 Michael Hoecht at edge rusher. Opposite of him is rookie Byron Young, who is close to 6-foot-3. In the past, the Rams featured even more length at the position with a pair of 6-foot-5 options in Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins. But of course, their most successful towering edge rusher was nine-sack threat Leonard Floyd, now with the Buffalo Bills.

Other Reasons Detailed on Why Gregory Could Work

The Rams, again, are in solid shape at 2-2 and coming off a nail-biting overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Plus, they began the year trouncing a Seattle Seahawks team that’s now 3-1 overall. And, Cooper Kupp just got his practice window opened up, signifying that the Pro Bowl talent and Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player is on his way back.

But, this team could still use an upgrade per DaSilva.

The Rams only have seven sacks through four games. Not one defender, including perennial Pro Bowler Aaron Donald or the key rookie addition Young, has hit three sacks yet.

All the more reason that with his length and past expertise in attacking the passer, Gregory fits one more need for the Rams.

“Gregory has a similar build to that of Floyd, Lewis and Hollins, and his pass-rush repertoire is more developed than that of the Rams’ inexperienced edge rushers currently on the roster,” DaSilva said.

Outside of Hoecht and Young, the Rams are left with not many options after both. Ochaun Mathis is another Rams player on his way back from injured reserve but his absence has effected the edge rush depth.

Possible Dilemmas With Adding Gregory

Still, there are some notable question marks involving Gregory should the Rams gravitate toward him via the waiver wire.

For starters, he’s 30 now. The Rams have undergone a roster remodel that now features a high number of younger players. Adding Gregory would be considered one that can switch that model.

Secondly, that $70 million deal he once signed. Gregory may have the mindset of he’s still worth to be paid close to that amount. The Rams, however, only have approximately $6 million in cap space left to work with for 2023.

Gregory would have to accept lesser money if he were to join the Rams. But, it wasn’t long ago he played in a Rams-like structure — the 2022 season with Ex-Rams defensive assistant Ejiro Evero as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

Gregory isn’t a household name by the league. His best seasons as a sack artist were two six-sack campaigns. But, he’s a veteran presence who would add length, depth and needed rush expertise in a younger room.