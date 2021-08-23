L.A. Rams RB Raymond Calais Out 4-6 Months: Report

An already thin Los Angeles Rams running back department took another huge blow on Sunday.

After losing Cam Akers to a torn Achilles before training camp, the Rams now won’t have Raymond Calais for the next four to six months due to a foot fracture, first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

#Rams RB Raymond Calais will have surgery Monday for a midfoot fracture and is facing a four- to six-month recovery, per source. Terrible break for Calais, who was going to make the team and was emerging as a weapon on offense and in the return game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2021

Calais left during the Saturday night contest against the Las Vegas Raiders and never returned.

Calais Was Impressing in Preseason Games

Not only is the loss a significant one for the Rams backfield, but also in the return game as well.

Before his injury, Calais showed his explosive side on returns, seen here versus the L.A. Chargers.

Outside of kickoffs, the former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun returned two punts for 52 yards, averaging 26 yards on returns.

On offense, Calais totaled 20 offensive snaps in the two August games according to Pro Football Focus. He had 10 carries for 19 yards while rotating with Xavier Jones and Jake Funk.

Head coach Sean McVay, however, hinted to reporters that Calais’s injury was going to require needing to go to the surgery room, saying “With (RB Raymond) Calais, I think he got his foot pretty bad, he’s going to require surgery. I’ll have further updates for you.”

Injury Could Mean Roster Elevation for One Undrafted Rookie

Just when it was looking bleak for undrafted rookie free agent Otis Anderson Jr. to make the final 53-man roster, his chances to make the Rams are now officially stronger than ever.

Anderson saw an increase in snaps both in returns and in the backfield following the Calais injury against the Raiders. The 2021 UDFA from Central Florida received two kickoffs and returned them for 36 yards, with his longest a 20-yarder. On the preseason, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound Anderson has three kickoff returns totaling 54 yards and one punt return for 15 yards.

Per PFF, Anderson has received a 60 player rating this preseason.

Before the preseason and before training camp, Anderson was looking no better than the sixth running back option for the Rams. However, injuries to both Akers and Calais now leaves the Rams with these options:

Xavier Jones: In both preseason games, the former Southern Methodist star has carried the ball seven times and accumulated 50 rushing yards. However, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder increased his average yards a carry to 4.1 in the Raiders game after only mustering three yards a carry in the first preseason game. According to PFF, Jones has 35 yards after contact and only has one gain that surpassed 10 yards. Jones has been RB1 during the preseason.

Jake Funk: The seventh rounder delivered the best statistical evening against the Raiders – seven carries, 56 yards and averaging eight yards a carry. Funk also busted through the Raider defense for three rushes that surpassed 10 yards including a 19-yarder. Funk showed his gritty side against the Silver and Black by gaining 38 yards after contact. For the month of August, the former Maryland Terrapin is averaging 5.7 yards a carry per PFF. If the Rams opt to go with three running backs in September, Funk is already looking like he’ll be among the three options.

Now, the third available back for the Saturday Denver Broncos road trip is Anderson. In four years at UCF, Anderson ran for 2,182 career rushing yards with his best season coming in 2019.

Regardless if McVay and general manager Les Snead decide to tap into free agency after all and add to the RB room, Anderson now has a chance to stay on the final roster as a return man and backfield option.