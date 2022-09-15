Rams Adding Record-Breaker & Son of Ex-NFL RB: Report

The Los Angeles Rams have addressed their running back room following the injury to Kyren Williams.

And they not only made some roster changes on Thursday, September 15, but the Rams are luring in a former record-breaking running back and the son of a former NFL back.

Who Signed With Rams

Announced by the team’s Twitter account, the Rams have signed Ronnie Rivers to the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Practice Squad; Injured RB Trey Ragas

• Signed to Practice Squad RB Ronnie Rivers — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 15, 2022

Rivers will remain in the NFC West. He was last seen with the Seattle Seahawks and their practice squad. But he started out his NFL career as an undrafted free agent signing to the Arizona Cardinals following the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s the son of Ron Rivers, who played from 1995 to 2000 with the Detroit Lions where he lined up alongside Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

Ronnie Rivers, though, comes to the “Rams House” with a bevy of accolades nearly four hours north of the Rams.

Rivers Shattered Records Held by Past NFL RBs

Fresno State has become known as a hotbed for running backs.

Ron Rivers broke marks there before heading to the league, Michael Pittman delivered a stellar career in the Central Valley, Ryan Mathews emerged as a first round talent and Robbie Rouse took down some records.

And Ronnie Rivers rewrote the record book in his four seasons in the 559.

He signed with Fresno State’s 2017 class as a prized legacy recruit. He was also recruited by incoming FS head coach Jeff Tedford — the man who helped produce notable names like Shane Vereen, J.J. Arrington, Jahvid Best and Marshawn Lynch. Tedford also coached NFL Pro Bowlers Cameron Jordan, Keenan Allen and Aaron Rodgers all at Cal.

From there, Rivers became an impact freshman for a Bulldogs team that was 1-11 the previous year. He managed to crack the two-deep and produced 480 yards and scored five touchdowns. But then the numbers ascended upward.

He increased the production to 743 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His breakout day came in the 2018 Las Vegs Bowl when he rumbled for 212 yards and went on to win the game’s Most Valuable Player honors. And that was against an Arizona State team that featured future first rounder Brandon Aiyuk and high draft pick N’Keal Harry.

The 2018 MVP, Ronnie Rivers 🏆 Here is his first touchdown of the game 👀 He put the 'Dogs back on top in the third quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl, 24-20. #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/R8ToKnYMGU — Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) December 16, 2018

Fresno State RB Ronnie Rivers had a strong outing in the Las Vegas Bowl pic.twitter.com/qK7NSNRuWK — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 21, 2018

Rivers continued his impact and ultimately, added another win over a Pac-12 university in highly-ranked UCLA last season.

Rivers would go on and break the school’s all-time record of career touchdowns — which occurred in the first game of his last collegiate campaign.

RONNIE RIVERS REWRITES THE RECORD BOOK WITH THIS ONE 👏👏👏 45 career touchdowns‼️ The new Fresno State Touchdown King…. @lilronnie_20👑#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/wWISDStCV8 — Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) August 28, 2021

Rivers was the only member of the Bulldogs to receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in February 2022. He turned in a 4.6 40-yard dash time and leaped to 36.5 inches in his vertical jump.

He was also college teammates with former Rams undrafted free agent signing Juju Hughes, who is now with the Detroit Lions.

Rams Dealing With Another RB Injury

Turns out Williams isn’t the only banged up Ram in the backfield.

Trey Regas, who was brought in during training camp, was listed with an unknown injury.

Regas was previously with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he carried the football six times for one yard — but scored once in the preseason win.

The Rams currently have Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson and Jake Funk healthy and available for the Sunday, September 18 home contest versus the Atlanta Falcons.