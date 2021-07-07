Safety Valve: Backend of Rams Defense Banking on Healthier 2021

Jalen Ramsey sent more than a tweet on June 13. The Los Angeles Rams star cornerback sent a request to the Lord regarding his teammates at safety.

Some of my favorite teammates right here! S/o to y’all @trapp07 @j_fuller4 @nickmscotty @TiTaniumT98 Please Lord keep my dawgs healthy this year 🙏🏾 https://t.co/uEqu6hO5Gl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 13, 2021

The reason behind the tweet? Two members of the Rams safety unit went down with injuries – losing out on a combined 16 games.

Terrell Burgess was carted off on October 26 against the Chicago Bears while putting together a career night. Taylor Rapp suffered a knee injury during 2020 training camp and was never the same player from a solid 2019 rookie campaign. Special teamer Nick Scott wound up taking reps and last year’s rookie safety Jordan Fuller had to be thrown into the wolves.

But now, the backend of the league’s best defense from last year is at full strength heading into training camp. How much will a much healthier safety unit impact the Rams? Time for a deep dive into the safety room.

Ballhawks Wanted with Top Safety Gone

Along with the health aspect, the Rams again have to find the new safety leader in the absence of John Johnson III, who joined another former Ram in Troy Hill with the Cleveland Browns via free agency.

As one of the original Sean McVay draft picks, Johnson III established himself as a leading cornerstone among the safeties: Snatching eight career interceptions while calling the defensive shots from the secondary.

His departure leaves a leadership void that’s up for grabs. On top of that, these guys have to adjust to Raheem Morris after operating under Brandon Staley. But one returning safety already has a family member who has given him nuggets about what to expect from Morris: The second-year free safety Fuller.

The ex-Ohio State Buckeye had an older brother Devin Fuller play for him in Atlanta, so Fuller likely already has notes jotted down on Morris’s schemes and energy, which could help ease his transition to the new DC. Fuller already showed flashes of future stardom, tying for second on the team with three interceptions including picking off Tom Brady twice on November 23 in Tampa Bay, with one pick leading to a subtle dig at the 2021 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Not too shabby for pick No. 199 😉@j_fuller4 called game!

pic.twitter.com/5oN0PUkrXc — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 24, 2020

With his ball skills, Fuller has great potential to lead the safeties in picks. But, before his injury-plagued 2020, the former Washington Husky Rapp showed his ball skills by swatting eight passes and snatching two interceptions. Rapp could join Fuller in the starting lineup. But he may have to fend off a healthier Burgess.

Specialists Who Could Start

Again, injuries forced special team players to get their feet wet in the starting lineup.

What helps is this: Guys who have experience in getting ready when called upon.

Nick Scott saw 15 games of action during sub-package looks. Scott responded with three straight games between week 10 through 12 of collecting two solo tackles. Former Fresno State Bulldog JuJu Hughes saw most of his time on special teams. But he’s got a past as a ballhawk during his Central Valley of California days.





Play



“Juju” Hughes Highlights Juju Hughes Highlight tape follow juju on insta instagram.com/thatguy_juju follow my main instagram.com/ggdommm and for Fresno State stuff follow instagram.com/Fresno_State_Sports_and_News song “Empty” by Juice Wrld thanks for watching!! 2019-04-18T05:29:03Z

Second-year safety J.R. Reed was elevated from the practice squad for the Buccaneers game last season. Jake Gervase has gone from practice squad safety to moving over to linebacker, which occurred during June minicamp.

In comparison to the cornerbacks, the safeties are considered the less-stronger DB unit. However, this year’s group can be a mix of punishment and picks, especially with Morris now coaching them and if they avoid the injury reserve list.