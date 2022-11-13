Sean McVay Reveals Early Report of Cooper Kupp Injury

The Los Angeles Rams not only lost their third straight game 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 13, but received this other devastating loss: Losing Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp.

Kupp had to leave the game with less than 14:25 left on this play where he ended up grabbing his leg:

Cooper Kupp is grabbing his leg after the last play. pic.twitter.com/daG0LtZsBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

Kupp immediately had to get medical attention for his injured ankle and never returned for the rest of the game. Sean McVay helped provide this update.

‘It Didn’t Look Good’

McVay was only able to provide this update on Kupp:

“It didn’t look good. It didn’t sound good,” McVay said to reporters following the game.

This clip from the NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz showed that Kupp couldn’t put weight on his ankle.

Does not look good for Cooper Kupp pic.twitter.com/V62wBidDQL — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) November 13, 2022

McVay added he will continue to check with the medical staff on the Rams for further results.

Kupp was already dealing with an ankle ailment this season. He was limited during the week of practice heading into the Week 9 road contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — which included not participating on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday.

Kupp entered the Week 10 game with a team-best 72 receptions for 813 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was limited to 3 catches for -1 receiving yards against the Cards.

Rams Already Dealing With Injury Pileup, But Now Adds Super Bowl MVP

The Rams have already dealt with a significant pileup of injuries during their defense of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. And it all began during training camp.

For starters, quarterback Matthew Stafford was dealing with elbow tendinitis during training camp and became limited in his throwing reps at UC Irvine. Then, the Rams’ top draft pick Logan Bruss in the third round was lost for the year with a torn ACL.

Van Jefferson also became limited and had to go on injured reserve due to a knee injury. That ailment took him out of the Rams lineup until the Week 8 San Francisco 49ers game. But the offensive line became the most decimated and reshuffled — and went with their 10th offensive line combination against the Cardinals.

This time, Ty Nsekhe started ahead of Alaric Jackson at left tackle, who was ruled inactive after injuring his knee versus Bucs. Coleman Shelton was cleared to play and returned to the starting lineup at left guard. Meanwhile, Chandler Brewer returned to start at right guard.

But the Ram additionally had to go without Stafford, who was placed into concussion protocol following the Bucs loss and later, was ruled inactive for the Sunday game. Stafford was seen in street clothes on the sidelines for the Week 10 loss — marking it the first time since December 29, 2019 while with the Detroit Lions.

Now, Ram fan await the extent of Kupp’s injury. Already, there are national media personalities who believe that Kupp is done for the season.

“Cooper Kupp might have just played his final play of the season. And the Rams season from hell now reached an entirely new level,” tweeted Fox Sports 1 personality Nick Wright.

Meanwhile, doctor of physical therapy Jeff Mueller is predicting that Kupp’s injury could be in the 4-6 weeks out category.