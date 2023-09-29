Sean McVay Reveals Rams’ Plan to Get Cooper Kupp to Return

The Los Angeles Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for the fourth game of the 2023 season when they travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 1.

And per Sean McVay on Friday, September 29 at his press conference, that game is looking like the last time Kupp will be done nursing his injured hamstring.

McVay Shares Plan Involving Kupp Moving Forward

Once asked the status of the Rams’ prized wide receiver and Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player, McVay revealed the plan involving Kupp.

“So, he’s practicing next week,” McVay said inside the Rams’ Thousand Oaks practice facility.

However, the head coach and the man who helped get Kupp into the league through the 2017 NFL Draft is going to closely monitor Kupp.

“We’re gonna see how he feels. Obviously, there are opinions that really matter,” McVay said.

And that’s when McVay shared whose opinion matters the most involving Kupp.

“But he’s the one that matters the most, to me, because I know he knows his body,” McVay said. “We’re not going to do anything that’s reckless. But I also have enough trust and confidence in our relationship, knowing how intentional he is about educating himself (and) using the information at his disposal.

“There’s an element of, ‘There’s always going to be a risk no matter what. Walking out this door, getting in your car.’ If he feels good enough, and the situation (is) in alignment where we’re ready, we’re gonna get Cooper back and ready to compete for us. He’s a big part of our team, and I know he’s put a lot of work in,” McVay added.

What Rams are Facing in Colts Pass Defense Minus Kupp

What kind of matchups are the Rams walking into the moment they set foot inside Lucas Oil Stadium?

Here’s what could play into the favor of the Rams — they’ll be facing a Colts defense that’s currently 21st against the pass.

Indy has surrendered 6.8 yards per play, has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 69.1% of their throws and has allowed 752 yards through the air in 2023.

Who, though, has stood out on the Colts’ side despite their early season struggles against the pass?

It starts with a familiar Pro Bowler in Kenny Moore. He’s only surrendered eight completions his side out of nine targets for 68 yards and is yet to surrender a touchdown his side through three games.

However, in the backend, safety Julian Blackmon has had some early struggles in the air. He’s allowed 11 catches his side for 121 total yards on 13 targets, which also means he’s allowed opposing QBs to complete 84.6% of their throws facing him per Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats.

Elsewhere, the CB opposite of Moore, Darrell Baker, has endured some early struggles. The second-year defender has allowed 12 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns his side. He ended up getting benched ahead of the Colts’ 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. In the linebacker unit, Zaire Franklin has surrendered the most catches his way with 13 completions for 122 yards and a completion percentage of 81.3%.

The Rams have improved significantly with their air approach — ranking fifth overall in passing offense.