Sean McVay Delivers New Response to Missed Ref Call: ‘Wasted Energy’

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams remain livid over the much-debated Tylan Wallace touchdown from Sunday, December 10.

The Baltimore Ravens snatched the upset bid from L.A. thanks to Wallace’s 76-yard walk off punt return touchdown. However, Wallace earned an assist from a visible illegal block in the back by Charlie Kolar. He was never flagged on the play.

More than 24 hours after the missed non-call, Sean McVay addressed it one more time on the Coach McVay Show.

Is Sean McVay Moving on From the Call?

McVay now describes the moment as “wasted energy.”

Another words, McVay never looked for a penalty in that sequence.

“There’s going to be things like that that sometimes benefit us and sometimes don’t,” McVay explained. “Our job is to try to take out the margin for error for imperfect situations.”

In McVay’s mind, the Rams didn’t need to place themselves in a position where they’re punting away in overtime.

“There was a lot of opportunities to be able to make the play on that given punt return that wasn’t just exclusive to the block in the back,” he said.

He’s looking more at this error…the missed tackles.

“We had six missed tackles on that play,” McVay stated. “We didn’t get the location where we wanted.”

McVay, again, believes venting and hoping for the yellow marker would be a waste of time for him.

“We’ll learn from it, we’ll move on. I could sit here and be upset about it but it is wasted energy,” McVay said.

Rams do Pull Off Crucial Special Teams Move After the Loss

Meanwhile, McVay and the Rams did address the special teams unit after the overtime loss at M&T Bank Stadium. It involves a roster change.

And it also witnesses a free agent pickup leave immediately.

Mason Crosby is officially a former Ram. The kicker had his deal terminated by the Rams on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 12.

This move points to L.A. re-trusting Lucas Havrisik again. Originally on the hot seat, Havrisik hit three field goals from 27, 51 and 36 yards in Baltimore. And every kick sailed down the middle of the uprights in rainy conditions. He also nailed two point after attempts.

Crosby entered the picture as a veteran option. The 39-year-old spent 2007 to 2022 with the Green Bay Packers, including winning the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. The idea was to create new competition for the football version of the three-point play. But now, Crosby returns to the free agent market.

He wasn’t the only free agent decision the Rams made. Seeking long snapper depth, the Rams signed Carson Tinker. This won’t be the first time Tinker gets a locker room inside the teams’ Thousand Oaks facility. Tinker was on the roster that went on to win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.

Tinker’s re-addition comes off the heels of long snapper Alex Ward going on injured reserve Tuesday. Ward suffered a stinger in the Ravens loss.

McVay and the Rams witnessed their three-game winning streak snap in Charm City. Now, they’ll aim to rebound in returning to Inglewood to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 17.