Sean McVay Expecting $6 Million Starter to Shine in Contract Year

Sean McVay wasn’t just addressing the future of the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft and who’ll they’ll potentially add. He also dove into a key starter who faces his own future inside the “Rams House” as he enters a contract year.

McVay is entering 2023 with the possibility of having Cam Akers for one last season — as the 2020 second rounder is heading into the final season of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract.

The Rams, though, managed to smooth out some midseason tensions involving Akers and them — which saw the running back take time away from being at the Rams’ facility and missed practices plus two regular season games. However, Akers reestablished himself in the backfield and ended his 2022 with three consecutive 100-yard games. McVay believes Akers’ late season push gives the former Florida State Seminole something to build off of.

“I think it’s big. I think for him, anytime that you’re able to have a level of success, and I think being able to go through what he did shows a lot about the human being,” McVay said to reporters ahead of the NFL Draft via Zoom. “He was able to have over 500 (yards) in the last (six) games and really be able to be a bright spot for us, and let’s continue to build on that.”

McVay Excited for New Feature Involving Akers

What else is fueling McVay’s energy in watching Akers take on season No. 4?

It’s now having a new position coach on hand to work with Akers in Ron Gould. While Gould spent a bulk of his coaching career in the college ranks, he’s credited for helping mold a young Marshawn Lynch, Shane Vereen and Bryce Love.

“Excited about (RBs coach) Ron Gould and what he’ll be able to do with that room,” McVay said.

But that’s not the only thing energizing McVay about Akers.

“But I know Cam’s had a great look in his eye. Expect him to continue to build on the way that he finished,” McVay said. “Confidence is a powerful thing that can compound in the right ways, and he certainly has taken the steps to be able to do that and that’s a big deal. I’m really looking forward to watching him shine from start to finish this year.”

Akers is expected to earn a base salary of $1,451,777 for 2023 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Will the Rams Still Look for RB Help? Versatile RB Now Projected for Rams

Even with Akers anticipated to respond in a big way for 2023, there’s still the thought of adding to the backfield once Friday and Saturday rolls around.

The Rams still have running back considered a position of need for the draft — especially considering there isn’t much depth outside of Akers with 2022 rookies Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers. Hence the need for adding depth in that room.

Matt Miller of ESPN has now projected Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State heading to the Rams at No. 177 overall, making him the last pick of the fifth round. The 5-foot-6 Vaughn comes with a size dilemma, but overcame that lapse by posting back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons in Manhattan, Kansas. Vaughn rumbled to 1,404 yards and scored 18 touchdowns in 2021 then followed with elevating his yardage to 1,558 and added nine scores.

Vaughn additionally brought a receiver element for KSU, posting consecutive 40-catch campaigns while scoring nine career receiving touchdowns.