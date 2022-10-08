Sean McVay Gets Honest On Rams’ Struggles Ahead Of Cowboys Tilt

The Los Angeles Rams are surely feeling a Super Bowl hangover a bit. With lofty expectations coming into the 2022 NFL season, the Rams have stumbled out of the gate to a 2-2 record.

In Week 4, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9, on Monday Night Football in a very flat performance.

After the game, head coach Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp were among the Rams with some interesting comments. However, there is no reason to count this team out just yet, and McVay knows that more than anybody.

Sean McVay has Complete Faith Despite Slow Start

As every head coach should, McVay still believes in his team. Of course, that goes without saying, but the Rams’ struggles have been shocking through the first chunk of the season.

The high-powered offense that helped lead them to a Super Bowl 56 win has taken a backseat and now ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored per game (17.5) while standing 26th in yards per game (322.2).

Despite all of that, McVay is ready to battle it out with his team (h/t John Dillon of Rams Wire).

“All you can do is continue to battle. I believe in these players, I believe in these coaches, and I believe in people that are resilient and can respond. And every single week is a new week.”

The belief is still there — as it should be. Matthew Stafford has gotten off to a slow start, and some wonder if that elbow is bothering him more than expected. A flurry of injuries also hasn’t helped either the offense or the defense for LA, so getting guys healthy will have this team playing better football.

But McVay did mention that he wants to see improvements and isn’t putting any of the excuses on the injury front. “I want to start seeing some improvement. Some of the challenges have been the continuity where we’ve had a lot of moving pieces on the offensive line, at the receiver position, particularly on the back end defensively, but like I said, none of which is an excuse, and nobody really cares.”

The Rams Should Turn Things Around

The key word is should.

With all of the talent on the roster (even with the injuries), the Rams should be able to right the ship. In Week 5, it will be difficult against a solid Dallas Cowboys team, but in Week 6, they face the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

After the Week 7 bye, the Rams have a grueling schedule of games: 49ers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Saints, and Chiefs. That stretch will show the resiliency of McVay’s team, and if they can survive that slate, things get much better after that.

After the Chiefs game, the Rams play the following teams: Seahawks (twice), Raiders, Packers, Broncos, and the Chargers.

Things haven’t been going well for the Rams, and their two wins have come by a combined 12 points against the Falcons and Cardinals. In the two losses, they scored a grand total of one touchdown, a far cry from last year’s offense.

Things must change and quickly, but McVay has complete faith in his group of guys.