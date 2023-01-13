Rams Receive Decision on Sean McVay’s 2023 Plans: Report

“Run it back” has a new meaning in 2023 for the Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay is staying on board.

Reported by ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini on Friday, January 13, McVay has informed members of the Rams organization that he will instead give coaching one more try after giving some thoughts about his coaching future.

“Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will be staying on as the head coach, per sources,” Russini tweeted.

What it Now Means for the Rams in 2023

McVay had planned to take a few days to think about his 2023 plans following the Week 18 finale loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which dropped the Rams to 5-12 overall — their worst mark in the McVay era.

“I think what I liked to do is be able to take the appropriate time,” McVay said Monday to the media. “Never gone through anything like this, but you want to make sure that you’re considerate of the people that are affected. That’s the most important thing and that’s probably, you know, you want to be able to…the consistent conversations and dialogues that have existed with the people that I love and really care about, ‘Hey do what you think is best for you and (McVay’s wife) Veronika (Khomyn).’

“But that doesn’t mean it takes away the empathy, the level of responsibility that I do feel for the people that would be affected as it relates to my decision moving forward, and so those are the things that you don’t take lightly,” McVay continued. “You want to be able to make sure that you’re intentional about taking the appropriate time, while also making a decision in a manner that’s considerate of those people that would be affected.”

With McVay indicating his intentions in coaching the Rams, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo revealed what’s part of the next step for L.A.

“McVay is now sorting through potential staff changes in 2023,” the report said.

What Awaits McVay for 2023

Regarding the staff changes as pointed out by Garafolo and Rapoport, the Rams are enduring the following:

Raheem Morris’s future: Morris, who has served as defensive coordinator the past two seasons, has been requested for coaching interviews by NFL team seeking a new head coach. On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts revealed they conducted an interview with the Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator. Morris also has an interview lined up with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, January 17 per Rapoport.

New offensive coordinator needed: McVay will have to find a new right hand man for his side of the ball for the 2023 season. Liam Coen, who held the role for one season, was named to the same position with the University of Kentucky on Tuesday, January 10. Coen was previously with the Wildcats as their OC in the 2021 season before rejoining McVay’s staff.

Thomas Brown possibly on the move?: Back to the offensive side of the ball, the assistant coach Brown is another who could be courted by NFL teams as a potential head coach. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday reported Brown was requested for an interview with the Houston Texans. Brown served in multiple roles this past season with working with the tight ends and running backs.

Player wise, the Rams are still awaiting word on what defensive lineman and All-Pro Aaron Donald intends to do. Additionally, Jalen Ramsey posted a cryptic social media post that had fans and media wondering if he’s played his last game with the Rams. McVay will likely address these immediately now that his intentions are to coach.

McVay is under contract until 2026 after signing his extension during 2022 training camp.