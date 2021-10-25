Sean McVay & Jared Goff Share ‘Bro Hug’ After Rams Win

In the end, Sean McVay and Jared Goff hugged it out. Bro style.

Following the Los Angeles Rams holding off the Detroit Lions 28-19 on Sunday, October 24, in the highly-anticipated reunion between McVay, Goff, Matthew Stafford and the latter team, all eyes began to follow if McVay and Goff would have their first face-to-face encounter in more than a year after their publicized falling out.

They met near midfield and shared what would be described as a “bro hug.”

And here’s the video description of the exchange:

What McVay Said

The Rams went on to win a “gutsy” game over the winless Lions. Much like one week ago at New York, the Rams started slow by trailing 10-0. The Rams went on to snatch two fourth quarter interceptions to help seal the rally and win.

“I was really, really pleased with the guys in crunch time,” McVay told the L.A. media following the nine-point win.

And the victory would have never been made possible by the defensive linemen who had his texting back-and-forth with Goff during the week: Aaron Donald. The 30-year-old ex-teammate of Goff blew threw the middle of the trenches, got in the face of his teammate of five seasons and delivered a football birthday present for Jalen Ramsey:

“For Aaron to get that rush when we had to have it, force kind of an errant throw, then Jalen makes an unbelievable pick and we end up driving the length of the field to kick a field goal,” McVay stated. “There was a lot of great individual contributions. We’ll take it. That’s a really tough football team. You’ve got to give those guys their credit. There are no style points in this league and again, lot of respect for Matt Campbell and those guys.”

Inquiring minds, however, wanted to know what was said in the meeting between McVay and Goff after the game in what looked like a three-second exchange between the two.

Well, McVay said that was a conversation between he and Goff.

Goff finished the day going 22-of-36 for 268 yards, one touchdown, but the interceptions against Ramsey and Nick Scott.

Social Media Reactions to McVay/Goff

There was certainly no shortage of reaction on social media for the two men who once went to the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta together, and won two NFC West titles in their first two seasons of working with one another.

There was this leaked report from Fox NFL Sunday Insider Jay Glazer on how Goff “hung up” on a McVay phone call once the trade happened, plus how the two had an awkward encounter at an L.A. restaurant in which a couple of months after the trade fell through, Goff sat two tables over from McVay and other coaches:

Jared Goff and Sean McVay weren't really speaking after Goff was traded to the Lions. Months later, the 2 actually bumped into each other randomly at an LA restaurant. The awkward situation eventually led to the 2 catching up and becoming cordial.@JayGlazer tells the story! pic.twitter.com/rzDQlTm1KV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

That report prompted this gif reaction from Sirius XM radio personality and ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee:

“Jared Goff hung up on Sean McVay when Sean called to talk when the trade took place” ~ @JayGlazer #JayKnew pic.twitter.com/rCJp8zGhEC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 24, 2021

Some posts went on the meme side, like this one with McVay portrayed as the popular Marvel Comics villain Thanos:

Sean Mcvay to Jared Goff after the Lions almost beat the Rams pic.twitter.com/NrdDqeRHV7 — The Slumpbuster (@SlumpBusterPod) October 24, 2021

But, The Athletic’s Chris Burke posted this viral message suggesting the world now should move on from McVa-Goff: