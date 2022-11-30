Rams to Lose Member of Sean McVay Coaching Staff: Report

Despite the current five-game slide, plus facing the first sub .500 season under Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams has still found a way to see members of his coaching staff become appealing for other prominent jobs.

Now, per one College Football insider on Wednesday, November 30, McVay is expected to lose one member of his staff to a former NFL head coach recently hired at a Power 5 university.

Who’s Expected to Head to College Ranks

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Jake Peetz is heading to the University of Nebraska, which is also his college alma mater.

“Sources: Rams assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Nebraska as QB coach and an undetermined special teams role. He’s the former LSU OC and coached QBs for the Raiders and with Matt Rhule in Carolina. He’s a former Nebraska player from 2003-05,” Thamel reported.

Thamel then clarified one other role Peetz is lined up to obtain, tweeting “Need to clarify here: Undetermined staff role for Peetz in terms of title, not special teams.”

He’ll join a Cornhuskers program that hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, bringing Rhule back to the college game after having previous stops with Temple and Baylor.

Peetz, 38, does have his area of expertise in quarterbacks — which could point to him potentially coaching up the signal-callers at Lincoln. Before the Rams, Peetz served in the dual role of quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with LSU in 2021. During that season, the Tigers ranked No. 5 overall in passing offense. His quarterback Max Johnson also placed in the top five in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in two categories: Yardage (seventh with 2,815), touchdown throws (fifth with 27) and threw the fifth-fewest interceptions at six.

He’s previously worked with Rhule before — having coached alongside him in Charlotte in 2019 and 2020 with the Panthers before his one-year stint in Baton Rouge. While with Carolina, he helped get Teddy Bridgewater to throw for 3,733 yards — which represents a career-best season for Bridgewater to this day. He additionally coached Derek Carr while with the Oakland Raiders from 2015 to 2017.

Peetz’s role with the Rams was labeled “offensive assistant” while working with McVay and offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Could 1 More Rams Assistant be a Contender for Head Coach Jobs?

Peetz is in the process of being the first coaching change within the 2022 Rams staff.

But one more Rams assistant remains a prominent name in the upcoming coaching cycle.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero back on November 17 highlighted assistant coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown as a potential contender for head coaching jobs in 2023. Brown also recently returned to helping coach up the running backs.

“McVay calls Brown ‘one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around.’ The two won the Super Bowl together last season, and Brown got his first head coaching interview with the Dolphins in January,” was one excerpt Pelissero wrote. He included how Brown is “energetic, sharp and versatile, as evidenced by his move from the running back room to tight ends this year.”

A native of Tucker, Georgia, Brown was said to be interested in the Arizona State job per CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd on November 22 before Kenny Dillingham got hired by ASU.