Rams’ Sean McVay Makes ‘Biggest Hire’ in Return: Insider

The most scrutinized and appealing opening on the Los Angeles Rams has been filled as of Friday morning, January 27, with Sean McVay and company deciding to turn to Mike LaFleur as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Insider for the NFL Network Ian Rapoport not only announced the official news of the hire before 11:40 a.m. Eastern, but called it the “biggest hire” for McVay’s decision to return to coaching after once weighing his future options.

“With Sean McVay deciding to return, this was the biggest hire for the Rams this offseason. And now, Mike LaFleur agrees to terms and finalizes a deal to land in LA as the key offensive mind alongside McVay,” Rapoport shared.

And for McVay, he’ll turn to his second LaFleur on offense as Mike’s older brother Matt served as offensive coordinator before taking over the Green Bay Packers.

What LaFleur Brings to Rams Offense

LaFleur comes over after having the full offensive reins for the New York Jets the last two seasons.

Unfortunately for LaFleur, he and the franchise mutually agreed to part ways following a tumultuous 2022 which saw four different starting quarterbacks, the benching of 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson and the offense ranking 25th overall.

LaFleur, though, was successful before the last time he was out west — when he coached against McVay and the Rams as a member of Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers staff. LaFleur spent two seasons as the 49ers wide receiver coach before serving as Shanahan’s passing game coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

His 2017 passing unit went on to rank ninth in aerial yardage despite not producing a 1,000-yard receiver. After placing 15th in passing yards for 2018, his group then took 13th in yards but rose to 10th in passing touchdowns during their 2019 run to the NFC title. His final group in S.F. took 12th in total passing yards.

LaFleur also helped produce a rising wideout in Garrett Wilson with the Jets. The 2022 rookie caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and scored four touchdowns in LaFleur’s offense. Breece Hall also became a potential early Rookie of the Year candidate before his torn ACL.

But LaFleur’s name had been mentioned as the lead candidate for the Rams’ offensive coordinator opening for weeks.

Reactions to Rams Hire, Including Thoughts of New Wrinkle & New QB

Fans began to chime in on the Rams rolling with a new LaFleur for the offense.

“Super excited about new Rams OC Mike LaFleur. He had Breece Hall on track to be AFC OROY before his injury, so hopefully he can help sustain the end-of-season boost to our run game. Maybe bring in a FB/TE presence to bring back some 12/21P (12 and 21 personnel) concepts in Shanahan’s [Kyle] Juszczyk role,” one fan said.

Another fan, who identified himself as a season tickets holder for Rams games, said it wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams now gravitate toward one Jets quarterback in the event Baker Mayfield walks away in free agency.

“Mike LaFleur is now our OC. It wouldn’t surprise me if we go after Mike White as our back up QB…especially if Baker Mayfield is gone. He played well for the Jets and is a very capable back up. He’s an UFA [unrestricted free agent] and wont be expensive,” the fan said.