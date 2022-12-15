While there are NFL fans, analysts and members of the “Rams House” fan base using injuries as the excuse behind the Los Angeles Rams‘ stunning 2022 fall, don’t include Sean McVay as one embracing that excuse.

The head coach and Super Bowl winner sent a bold, stirring message about the injury pileup with reporters on Zoom on Tuesday, December 13.

What McVay Called it

Injuries again became a topic of discussion for McVay — as he and the Rams have had to navigate through a season that’s seen countless of players head to injured reserve. But McVay described using the injury excuse as a waste.

“I think more than anything, you make the convenient excuses of these injuries or whatever,” he said. “It’s wasting your emotional energy on things that you have no control over. Knowing and feeling are very different things and I’ve learned that this year more than ever. But I do think that being around people that have a similar approach and being able to be authentic, be real, but then being able to keep it moving and not dwell on that stuff I think has been at least a healthy balance for me. But it’s all about being surrounded by the people.”

Play

Video Video related to rams’ sean mcvay sends clear message about dealing with injuries 2022-12-15T14:52:42-05:00

What’s Helped McVay Stay Motivated During his Most Difficult Season Yet

Again, McVay has had to draw up plays without Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp as the focal points with both likely out for the remaining four regular season games.

And most recently, McVay had to come up with schemes catered to a signal-caller who had just less than three days to prepare for the Rams’ offense in Baker Mayfield. But there’s been a motivational factor for McVay during his first sub. 500 season as a head coach: The guys who keep returning to the Thousand Oaks facility despite the loss pileup.

“The easiest way to be reset is to see the way that these guys come back in the building consistently, even after some of the setbacks,” McVay said. “I can’t tell you how impressed I was where you see the energy that was expended on the Sunday game against Seattle and to see these guys come back in here on Tuesday and Wednesday and work the way that they did, be locked in in meetings, be intentional about the walkthroughs or even the practice that we had on Wednesday, and then see them go perform the way that they did. That to me, when you’re reminded of that, that’s easy to get up for those guys.”

Injured Packers Star Expects to Play

Meanwhile, the Rams’ next opponent has dealt with their own share of injuries.

The Green Bay Packers have had to play Jordan Love momentarily due to Aaron Rodgers dealing with a rib injury. Rodgers is expected to return for the Monday Night Football contest, but the team is likely to be without left tackle David Bakhtiari for this game as well as Elgton Jenkins.

But, one primary target for the Packers’ offense expects to suit up: Rookie Romeo Doubs.

“I’m fully expected to play Monday, Doubs told the media inside the Packers’ locker room on Tuesday.