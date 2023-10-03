Rams’ Sean McVay Reveals Hard Part of Dealing With ‘Brotherly Shove’

The next opponent for the Los Angeles Rams aren’t just undefeated, but the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles have proven to be unbeatable through one simple, yet currently unstoppable, formation.

Some call it the “tush push.” Others, like NFL Network analyst for Good Morning Football Peter Schrager, have dubbed it the “brotherly shove.” The play that’s become popular across the league and even down to college football: This quarterback sneak involving Jalen Hurts that involves an extra push to get past the needed yard marker or across the goal line.

Can’t believe I’m doing this but I’m going to be putting together a whole breakdown with clips showing why the Eagles are so good at the tush push and how they are levels ahead of every team when it comes to the play. We’ve seen teams go 0/3 on the tush push this week. There’s… pic.twitter.com/Q3j9jWkQR8 — Sean (@SeanTalksEagles) October 3, 2023

Regardless, head coach Sean McVay knows he and the Rams have dilemma on their hands with one aspect of this the fast-growing Eagles play: Trying to replicate it.

Sean McVay Answers if Rams can ‘Replicate’ Eagles’ Famed Play

Speaking on the Coach McVay show Monday, October 2 with J.B. Long and D’Marco Farr, McVay was asked how they would be able to mimic the Eagles’ short yardage formation.

“Whew, I don’t know that you can (replicate it),” McVay said, sounding almost in disbelief regarding how effective the play has grown for the Eagles.

Trying to mimic that play would become a challenge for the Rams’ scout team. One reason why the play has been so effective is the combination of leverage and power from the Eagles’ interior offensive line. That group gets enough of a push to set up room for Hurts.

But then, the running back gets an assist from some backfield help, literally. Regardless if its Kenneth Gainwell, D’Andre Swift or Boston Scott, Hurts gets two running backs giving him the needed boost over the line.

McVay, though, helped point out that the Eagles being used to pounding the football with the run gives them an advantage in making the “brotherly shove” effective.

“Listen, if we could replicate that, man, we’d be running that a lot more, too,” McVay said. “It is unbelievable. The nuances, the fine-tuned details at which they’re able to execute that, it is something, isn’t it? I don’t know what we can replicate that.”

Eagles Rival Tried to Recreate Their Version of the Play

How widespread has that play become? Even rivals of the Eagles have tried their own hand at emulating the play.

And it was caught on Monday Night Football inside MetLife Stadium.

The New York Giants, the longtime east coast nemesis of the Eagles, dove into their rivals’ bag of tricks early during a short yardage situation. Daniel Jones had not one, but three different Giants behind him inside the Seattle Seahawks’ 30-yard line.

ESPN play-by-play commentator Joe Buck even noted that the Giants had three extra offensive linemen in. That gave the Giants seven across the line of scrimmage but some added muscle in the backfield with an offensive lineman behind Jones (guard Mark Glowinski was in the backfield).

Yet, that played stalled as the Seahawks proved they had the leverage and muscle advantage.

The Giants tried the Brotherly Shove and it went as expected 😂 pic.twitter.com/5QN0rAD7kK — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 3, 2023

And that became among a handful of defensive highlights for the Rams’ rival — as the Seahawks produced an astonishing 11 sacks and forced three takeaways in the 24-3 romp of the Giants.

The Giants, though, weren’t the only ones who tried to run that formation. Turns out one team inside SoFi Stadium already has the claim of running their own version of the Eagles’ unbeaten formation.

The Los Angeles Chargers tried to pull off their version of the “brotherly shove” with former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley helping give the blessing. However, the outcome went the Las Vegas Raiders’ way.

Everyone: BAN THE TUSH PUSH! ITS UNSTOPPABLE AND UNFAIR! #Eagles: It’s called the Brotherly Shove. Everyone: Fine, we’ll do it too and that’ll show the #NFL that they have to ban it because it’s cheating and works every time.#Eagles: Go Birds. Everyone: pic.twitter.com/Mb26jLFn5f — Philly Dawgs (@PHLDawgs) October 3, 2023

Staley and the Bolts, though, managed to squeak out a 24-17 home win.

Now, the Eagles’ famed play has a chance to make its first appearance inside the “Rams House,” unless the Rams defense prevents short yardage or goal line situations.