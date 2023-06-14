Rams 3rd-Year Pro on Hot Seat Has Become ‘Real Bright Spot,’ Sean McVay Says

If there’s any wide receiver on the Los Angeles Rams who many fans and analysts believe is on the hot seat out of this 2023 group, it’s third-year wideout and former second rounder Tutu Atwell who’s had a relatively slow start to his NFL career.

Now, the heat index has intensified with the Rams adding two Super Bowl winning wide receivers during 2023 organized team activities (OTAs) in Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson — who could make this WR room more crowded with Atwell scrapping for action. However, head coach Sean McVay has seen Atwell respond by making dynamic plays during practices at Thousand Oaks…leading McVay to tell the L.A. media on Tuesday, June 13 that Atwell has been one of the highlights during this camp season.

“I think Tutu Atwell has been outstanding,” McVay said. “He’s been a real bright spot, very comfortable.”

What McVay notices out of the diminutive 5-foot-9 wide receiver: how much his confidence has changed during this camp season.

“You can see just the comfort in playing a lot of snaps last year, gaining some confidence and then being able to move around. That’ll be really valuable,” McVay said.

Atwell Given Strong Prediction Ahead of 2023

McVay has seen positive effort from the player they took first in their 2021 NFL Draft. But he’s not the only one optimistic about Atwell.

Count Pro Football Focus as another who is a believer in Atwell ahead of the season. He was the lone Rams representative who made PFF’s list of six NFL players who will improve ahead of the ’23 campaign.

Like McVay, PFF’s Brad Speilberger has seen flashes of potential from Atwell — enough to convince the PFF analyst that Atwell has potential to breakout.

“Atwell played just 10 snaps in his rookie 2021 season after being selected in the second round, and even in a limited role last year, he displayed the big-play ability that had him drafted so early in the first place despite his 5-foot-9, 165-pound stature. Atwell only recorded 18 total receptions on the year, but five of them went for 20 or more yards, and his 17.3 yards per reception ranked eighth among wide receivers on the season,” Speilberger wrote.

Can Atwell Breakout?

To reiterate, it’s a more crowded wideouts room in the “Rams House.”

Not only does Atwell have two new Super Bowl winning teammates, but rookie Puka Nacua has emerged with some early buzz and praise during both OTAs and minicamps.

But even with the two championship wideouts on board and the rising rookie, Atwell still has a shot to move into this pivotal role on the Rams: WR2 next to WR1 Cooper Kupp now that one veteran was dealt away.

“Now that the Rams traded away Allen Robinson II to the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn’t bring in much talent at the wide receiver position this offseason besides drafting BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua in the fifth round, Atwell could have an expanded role,” Speilberger said.

Another benefit that could elevate Atwell’s play? A heathier quarterback behind center.

“Last but certainly not least, a full season with a healthy Matthew Stafford could go a long way for Atwell’s deep-threat ability. From 2017-21, Stafford’s 264 completions on passes thrown 15-plus yards downfield ranked the fourth-most among all quarterbacks.”