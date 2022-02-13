Sean McVay & Future Wife Veronika Khomyn Are Planning a Wedding

Heading into the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend Veronika Khomyn are planning a wedding for this summer. McVay hinted that he could one day walk away from coaching to focus on starting a family with Khomyn.

“You know, I love this so much that it’s such a passion, but I also know that what i’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players,” McVay explained during his February 11 press conference. “I’m going to be married this summer, want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance, but also be able to give the time necessary. And I’ve always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can’t predict the future.

“I jokingly say that I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing, and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”



veronika Is a Real Estate Agent & Relocation Specialist in Los Angeles

Khomyn is originally from the Ukraine but moved to the United States in 2009. She studied international business at George Mason University and went on to earn a master’s degree in global management at Arizona State. While McVay continues to make Super Bowl runs with the Rams, Khomyn is staying busy growing her Los Angeles real estate business.

“Veronika specializes in luxury real estate, serving high-value clients and managing every aspect of a real estate transaction, including relocation, investments, renovation, and interior design,” Khomyn’s real estate bio details.

“…Veronika was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the US in 2009. In her early years, she traveled extensively with her father, a construction entrepreneur. This gave her a broad perspective on culture and the specific needs of a wide variety of clients. Because of her global upbringing, she built a strong character, work ethic, and values relationships with clients.

“Through her worldly exposure and professional experiences, Veronika enjoys the opportunity of working with high-value clients associated with the NFL and the Los Angeles Rams. Veronika is also multilingual and speaks fluent Russian and Ukrainian, enabling her to seamlessly connect with and serve clients expanding their real estate portfolios in the Los Angeles market.”

Sean & Veronika Enjoy Being Active & Traveling

McVay was asked what his life is like when he is not preparing for NFL opponents. The Rams coach emphasized that he and Khomyn enjoy being active and traveling during their downtime.

“I love this game I’m so passionate about it, but when I am off the field I like to stay active,” McVay explained. “That’s why I love living in L.A., being outdoors, going on hikes, going for runs. Just staying physically active with my fiancee and our dog is something that I love to do. Enjoying the beach, we love to travel and then I like to have a couple cocktails every now and then to be able to relax.

“And so, never been afraid to put on a Netflix show or Hulu, so I do try to be able to enjoy that downtime and unwind. But you know, I’m always thinking about football in some form or fashion.”