Analyst Projects Rams’ 2022 Starting Lineup With 2 Surprises

There isn’t expected to be too many changes in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Rams once the 2022 season rolls around.

However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be the potential for surprises — two to be exact per one veteran NFL columnist on Thursday, May 19.

Gregg Rosenthal of nfl.com gave his list of NFC West projected starters for the upcoming ’22 campaign. While his early projected lineup looks predictable, there were noticeably two surprises in his projection for the Rams. Here they are.

No OBJ Listed

Odell Beckham Jr. was left out of the Rams starting lineup. He also wasn’t considered one of the three wide receiver names in Rosenthal’s predicted starting model.

“Will Odell Beckham Jr. rejoin this receiver group?” Rosenthal first asked. “If not, it’s thinner than ideal beyond the incredible tandem of Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Van Jefferson did not step up when needed in the playoffs.”

Kupp and the newcomer from the Chicago Bears Robinson are projected to be WR1 and WR2 for the Rams. Jefferson, though, is the one inserted over the still unsigned OBJ.

While Jefferson wasn’t labeled a guy who ignited the Rams’ offense during the months of January and February, he still put together a strong sophomore campaign across the board: 50 catches, 802 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Jefferson acknowledged to the L.A. media on Wednesday, May 18 that he’s not the main focus of the offense. But he’s embraced his current role.

“I just try to be an all-around player,” Jefferson said. “Whatever role that they want me to play, that’s the role I’m gonna do. Whatever I can do to help the team win. Last year was just a role that I was suited with and I tried to do it to the best of my ability and it worked out. This year, I’m just going to whatever role they want me to play and execute that to the best of my ability, so that’s kind of my mindset on that.”

Still, if OBJ isn’t resigned, the third-year Pro Jefferson will likely become the third option for Matthew Stafford and the aerial assault.

Corbett’s Projected Replacement Also Mentioned

The offensive line also projects to look vastly different post Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett.

But one more Rams newcomer is Rosenthal’s pick to supplant another key vacant spot on the line: The right guard spot once manned by Austin Corbett.

And that’s where the Rams’ top pick of the 2022 NFL Draft Logan Bruss comes in.

Bruss is the pick to be thrown right into the Rams’ offensive fire and take the reins inside next to fellow Wisconsin Badger Rob Havenstein and opposite of fellow Badgers great David Edwards at the left guard.

“The Rams have earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to offensive line construction because their group always outperforms expectations. Still, it should be noted that replacing a potential Hall of Famer at left tackle (Andrew Whitworth) and starting a third-round rookie (Logan Bruss) both carry risk,” Rosenthal said.

Bruss, though, becomes the pick over veterans Treymayne Anchrum (2020 pick) and versatile Coleman Shelton — who has been with the Rams since 2019.

Even with the two early tweaks in the lineup, Rosenthal still has high expectations for the Rams.

“Los Angeles is one of the Super Bowl favorites again,” Rosenthal wrote. “These Rams are more vulnerable to a star injury than most squads, but last year’s run proved that this staff’s ability to coach up depth is a big part of (Sean) McVay’s value.”