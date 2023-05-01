QB Claims Rams Nearly Drafted Him Over Georgia’s Stetson Bennett

Turns out there was a chance someone not named Stetson Bennett would go at No. 128 to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL draft’s final day.

That’s because another Bulldog, Jake Haener out of Fresno State, had the belief he was going to the “Rams House” at that spot.

Haener, who threw for 9,120 career passing yards in his college career per Sports Reference, told Alec Nolan of ABC 30 in Fresno on Saturday, April 29 that he was learning the Rams wanted to take him at 128th overall. But that was before the New Orleans Saints made the aggressive push to leap over the Rams at the 127th slot to snatch the decorated Fresno State passer.

“Going through it, you don’t really have an idea. Yesterday we were hoping that the Saints, Lions and Rams were going to take me in the third, because there was some talk that there was a high probability. But things didn’t work out yesterday,” Haener began to Nolan. “You’re sitting there, midway through the fourth, getting kind of worried because the Saints didn’t have any more picks in the fourth round.

“But then all of the sudden, you get a phone call…then you see they trade back up to get you at 127 ahead of the Rams who, there was a chance I was going to go there at No. 128,” Haener continued. “They [the Saints] leapfrog them and I’m super thankful to go to a place where I’m wanted and where I can learn. It’s just weird that I’m a New Orleans Saint now.”

Jake Haener Drew Lots of Praise Before Selection

Haener had long been considered a fit for the Rams by various mock drafts. But furthermore, right after the Hendon Hooker selection to the Detroit Lions at No. 68 overall in the third round, many draft analysts began to believe Haener would follow Hooker as the next QB taken in day two of the draft.

Draft experts praised Haener’s field moxie, his toughness and his ability to process plays before the snap as the primary reasons he became highly coveted in the middle of the draft.

Sure enough, the 2022 Mountain West Conference champ Haener was indeed selected after the Hooker pick. But fell to the final day of the draft.

Still, the Rams moved swiftly to take the Georgia QB who already knows what it’s like to win a championship in SoFi Stadium — as his last college game ended with the national title game romp of Texas Christian in Inglewood.

Analysts Sound Off on Stetson Bennett Pick

Are analysts believing that Bennett is a good fit inside the “Rams House?” Especially with adding to the Georgia representation already there with Matthew Stafford?

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports wasn’t too thrilled about the selection in his draft column on Monday, May 1.

“Stetson Bennett has what it takes to be an NFL backup. But a fourth-round pick? And the second quarterback taken on Day 3? It seems like the Rams could have attacked other needs with their next few picks — they had four in the fifth round — and then taken Bennett (or a similar prospect) at the beginning of Round 6,” Wilson wrote.

There was also the character concerns attached to Bennett as he was arrested for public intoxication in January 2023.

“New Rams QB Stetson Bennett a fascinating prospect. Some teams definitely had him as the No. 6 QB. He’s a baller. Maturity/character concerns were real on teams’ files, too,” said ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “But he goes to an ideal spot in L.A. as the first QB selected in the Sean McVay era.”

However, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated became one who took a liking to the pick. He also included how a conversation he had with one coach came with praise for the Georgia standout.

“I got the sense coaches getting involved in the process with teams across the league raised his stock. One I talked to thought he could go in the third and felt like he’d been stigmatized as a ‘walk-on,'” Breer said.

The insider concluded with: “L.A.’s a great landing spot for him.”