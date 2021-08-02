Rams RB Legend Says He’s ‘Excited’ For Darrell Henderson Taking Over

Add one more Rams icon who believes in Darrell Henderson Jr.

After incoming Hall of Famer and the franchise’s all-time leading wide receiver Isaac Bruce said on his Wednesday evening podcast that he has trust in Henderson, the team’s all-time leading rusher Steven Jackson is another who gave the third-year back his own vote of confidence.

Jackson spoke to rams.com on Friday. He’s aware Henderson is in a tough spot with taking over for the injured Cam Akers. But Jackson, who played nine seasons with the Rams when they were in St. Louis, called Henderson a dependable fallback option given the situation.

“He’s been around for awhile now, he’s always been a guy someone we as an organization can depend on,” Jackson told Rams reporter Stu Jackson. “No matter if someone went down, be it (former Rams running back Todd) Gurley or whoever it is, Henderson just always seems to be the guy you can consistently count on. So I’m really excited to see what he does with this opportunity he has in front of him, because he can play at the professional level. It’s about him going to the next step.”

Jackson Speaks on Akers Injury

Jackson took part in the Rams’ fan activities before their high-energy Saturday session, which included Henderson catching a no-look pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Jackson accumulated 10,138 yards in his Rams career – placing him 2,890 yards ahead of Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson. After Gurley, Akers was widely projected to be the next breakout Rams running back. One preseason prediction for Akers: Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton predicted the former Florida State Seminole would lead the league in rushing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Akers injured himself during a private training session on the eve of Rams training camp. Jackson, himself, said he saw encouraging signs from the second-year back before his Achilles tear.

“I was actually talking to the organization about Akers, and seeing what Cam (was doing), he was developing,” Jackson said. “Especially last year, he looked really good. Crisp in his cuts, really fast, downhill kind of player, really fit the offensive scheme well, so to have him have this setback is unfortunate.”

Jackson, though, is a believer Akers will come out of this setback stronger than ever.

“But mentally, I think he’s a tough guy,” Jackson said. “I think he will bounce back from this and (come back) better.”

Henderson Uses Humbleness to Prepare for Workload

The Memphis Tiger standout Henderson told reporters on Friday that he was never entering camp looking to snatch the starting spot from Akers. He was merely aiming to make himself better.

Obviously, Akers’ Achilles injury changed things drastically for the Rams’ backfield and has Henderson moving into RB1 for the first time in his NFL career, plus for the first time since his 901 region days.

Henderson, though, had to overcome his own personal ailments to prepare for his incoming load: He once had surgery done on his ankle that he first injured in 2019.

Henderson told the L.A. media that the first thing he did after hearing about Akers was he looked to make sure his ankle was in tremendous shape.

“I never want to see a player get hurt. Me, coming off two ankle surgeries, it was horrible (to hear),” Henderson said. “When I heard that (about Akers), I immediately looked down at mine to make sure mine’s still good.”

In eight words, Henderson revealed the true motivation for him and the Rams, saying “We’re going to dedicate this season to him.”





Darrell Henderson Jr. On How Training Camp Is Going So Far, Opportunity At Position Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. talks about how the first three days of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union has gone so far for him and taking on a lead role in the backfield in wake of Cam Akers' Achilles injury. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive… 2021-07-31T02:57:45Z

Henderson is ready to shoulder the load. Now, two Ram icons in the last two weeks have taken his side with the latest one being someone who pounded run defenses during his Rams career in the three-time Pro Bowler Jackson.