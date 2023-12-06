Rams Earn Strong Reactions for Newest Signing, Pointing to Playoff Push

The Los Angeles Rams are taking this December playoff push seriously with their newest signing. They just solidified the signal it’s postseason or bust by filling a need.

That need has arrived via veteran NFL kicker Mason Crosby. The Rams signed the longtime Pro Bowl free agent kicker with the Green Bay Packers to the practice squad Wednesday morning, December 6. And his signing comes with the intention of elevating him to the active roster versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans took to social media to deliver strong reactions of the move, and if they too believe this signals playoff aspirations for the now 6-6 Rams.

‘Mason Crosby Should be Exactly What the Rams Need’

Fans have agreed — this signing speaks to delivering a December run. The X (formerly known as Twitter) account for The Rams Brothers podcast feels it.

“Needed a legitimate kicker if a playoff push is truly in the cards. Your kicker should be able to make 45 yard kicks indoors consistently. Mason Crosby should be exactly what the Rams need to get through the final five weeks of the regular season,” the account posted.

One other Rams fan took a liking to the signing in realizing why it was made.

“Playoff push! Love it,” the fan posted.

A fellow member of the “Rams House” hopes to see the Rams make an immediate change at placekicker with Lucas Havrisik handling duties.

“He needs to kick in Baltimore over Havrisik. No confidence AT ALL Havrisik can make 40 to 49 yard FGs unlike Crosby,” the fan said.

How do Green Bay Packers Fans Feel About the Move?

Meanwhile, how do fans of the Pack feel about seeing Crosby in another uniform?

The 39-year-old spent 2007 to 2022 with one franchise. He’s also the PK from the franchise’s last Super Bowl victory of 2010.

The Packers fan base already is dealing with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams playing for a new team. Is it heartbreaking to see another longtime Packer elsewhere?

But one Packer fan loves seeing Crosby get a new opportunity.

“Packers LEGEND gets another go at it!” the Packers fan posted.

One other Green and Gold fan believes Crosby will still be a franchise Hall of Famer.

“I’m happy for him, he will do great. Do miss him in Green and Gold. But it’s just business. He will retired as a HOF Packer Kicker,” the fan shared.

Is Crosby the Guy to Change Rams’ Kicking Woes?

The kicking game has been a kryptonite for the 2023 Rams.

Havrisik has struggled from between 40 to 49 yards. He misfired on one attempt in the 36-19 rout of the Cleveland Browns. The former Arizona Wildcat even missed one from that same distance at Lambeau Field.

The Riverside, California native is 7-for-10 overall in his attempts to add three points for the Rams. As for Crosby, he’s considered one of the league’s more accurate kickers.

He’s nailed 81.4% of his field goal attempts in his 16-season career. Last season, Crosby saw 25 of his 29 attempts sail between the uprights. And as for the 40-yard variety, Crosby went 6-of-7 there.

The lone concern will be the 50-yard chances. Crosby only made one out of four attempts from that distance last season. Regardless, the Rams let it be known across the league they’re out to improve one last flaw as the playoffs are now in sight.