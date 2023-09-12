Rams Find a Way to Take One Last Swipe at the Seahawks via Social Media

The ear piercing sounds of the “12th man” didn’t ring through the ears of the Los Angeles Rams very long. A second half surge sparked early exits from the home team fans at Lumen Field and ended with the Rams’ dismantling the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday, September 10.

Well, two days after the 17-point victory, the Rams took one more dig at the Seahawks and, arguably, the loudest fan base in the league.

“Got real quiet up there,” was the words the Rams’ X account posted on Tuesday, September 12 while posting a graphic on how the defense completely bottled an explosive Seahawks attack.

How Dominant Was the Defense?

Here’s how the next four possessions went for the Seahawks: With a Punt…all four times.

And it wouldn’t have been made possible without these following sequences:

Third and five during first defensive possession: Geno Smith turned his eyes to the left to try to feed prized rookie draft pick Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who had second-year cornerback Derion Kendrick over him. However, Russ Yeast closed fast to pick up and assist Kendrick. Had it not been for the safety help, this could’ve been a first down.

Kendrick’s sticky coverage on deep shot by Smith: The league’s reigning Comeback Player of the Year still wanted to test Kendrick. But this time, Pro Bowler DK Metcalf was facing Kendrick. The second-year pro from Georgia, tough, stayed attached to Metcalf’s hip the whole way ad helped force the incompletion. A completion during that third-and-four would’ve place Seattle near the L.A. 30.

Hey rookie, welcome to the league: The third round selection out of Tennessee Byron Young showed why he was selected so high by the Rams. On another long third down scenario for Seattle, Young resorts to a bull rush on Jake Curhan. But Young is low and powerful enough to move back the more towering 6-foot-6 blocker before getting to Smith to force the incompletion. A completed check down pass to Kenneth Walker would’ve kept the drive alive.

Double the sack fun: The first sack — defensive coordinator Raheem Morris calling a defensive linemen stunt with Aaron Donald, who loops behind rookie Kobie Turner. Donald runs into a double team wall. However, Turner and edge rusher Michael Hoecht take advantage — as both were left with a solo blocker to beat. On the subsequent play, the Rams drop seven into coverage and rush four…and Smith is left with no running back help on the sack.

Sean McVay Praises 2 Defenders

The dominating defensive performance from the second half was certainly a topic among the L.A. media during Sean McVay’s Zoom interview on Monday, September 11. But McVay praised the way Young and Turner both brought early energy to the Rams’ defense.

“Yeah, I thought they both did really well,” McVay began. “I thought the relentless strain, the effort, the overall understanding of what we were trying to get done, but I think these are two relentless competitors. They’re two conscientious guys.”

Their games weren’t considered perfect or dominant. But still, McVay couldn’t help but love the impact both made immediately.

“It’s never perfect, but football isn’t perfect and we don’t expect that, but I thought Kobie was really outstanding the way he affected and influenced the game. I thought Byron made his presence felt,” McVay said.