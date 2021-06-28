‘I’ll Be Ready, for Sure:’ Terrell Burgess Eyes Comeback with the Rams

Terrell Burgess is walking into a wide open safety room this upcoming season with the Los Angeles Rams, as the team aims to figure out their starting safeties and who replaces top leader John Johnson III.

And this time Burgess is walking again, after missing the rest of his rookie season with a season-ending fractured ankle injury.

In a June 24 interview with Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Burgess opened up about dealing with the injury that wiped away nine regular season games and two playoff contests. Burgess told Rodrigue that while there are some nerves about returning from a devastating injury, he has shown a positive outlook during OTA’s and is eyeing a return to the field in an effort to return to the starting lineup.

“I feel like I’ll never take for granted walking again,” Burgess told Rodrigue. “That was a long process. I didn’t realize how long I was not even going to be able to bear any weight. That was the longest I’ve ever sat out. I’m definitely going to be a little nervous in the beginning. But I’ll be ready, for sure.”

A Career Night Before the Injury

On the night of October 26, 2020, Burgess was putting together his best evening to date as an L.A. Ram. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound rookie from the University of Utah snatched four Chicago Bears for solo tackles, including snuffing this short screen out against a taller 6-foot-2, 220-pound Cordarrelle Patterson.

But near the 11:30 mark of the fourth quarter, Burgess laid on the grass in immense pain. He went underneath the hips of Bears running back David Montgomery on his tackle attempt, only to have his left foot stuck on the SoFi Stadium grass. His ankle and foot bent awkwardly, then the final scene of Burgess’s rookie season ended with him being carted off.

Burgess then revealed to Rodrigue that due to coronavirus restrictions, he was isolated during his healing period. However, he showed his positive side by turning to Social Media and channeling his inner fan and providing play-by-play analysis. After games, he would send direct messages to his teammates congratulating the wins and encouraging them after losses, Rodrigue wrote.

Being on injured reserved was something new for the Utes standout who finished the last two years of his collegiate career starting in all 14 games. Optimism, however, remained on his side.

“It hurt a lot, but I wanted to put it away and be positive. That was the card that I was dealt. I did my best to not want anybody to feel sorry for me,” he told Rodrigue.

‘He’s Always Happy and Great to be Around’

Now, Burgess no longer wears a brace or is confined to a scooter. He’s shown his beaming side during June minicamp.

And has shown some dance moves on the once injured foot.

Fellow safety Jordan Fuller isn’t surprised by witnessing the positive side of Burgess, telling reporters during a May 26 video conference “If you know T.B., that’s just him. He’s one of the most supportive people and one of the most positive people you’ll come around. It wasn’t surprising for me that when he got hurt, he still had a smile on his face. He’s still attacking everyday like it’s a new one, like a fresh start. That’s what I love about him and what everybody loves about him. He’s always happy and great to be around. I’m excited to get back on the field with him.”





Jordan Fuller On Working With Raheem Morris, First Experience With OTAs, Safeties He's Studying

The Rams’ safety room is considered the biggest defensive question mark heading into the 2021 campaign due to three reasons: Johnson III’s departure to the Cleveland Browns, the youth in the position and lastly, Burgess isn’t the only safety aiming to return from injury: Taylor Rapp went from starting in 10 games in 2019 to being limited to five in 2020 following his shoulder ailment.

However, nfl.com analyst Greg Rosenthal predicted on May 20 that Burgess will get the start at one of the spots alongside Fuller.

It’s been a long journey for Burgess. But judging by his conversation with The Athletic and what Fuller shared, his injury is an afterthought and he’s definitely ready for his comeback season.