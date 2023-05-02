Rams’ ‘Raw Material’ Signing Could Make Immediate Impact: Analyst

The 2023 rookie class for the Los Angeles Rams have the capability to play immediately, considering the bevy of question marks at numerous positions.

And that class does include the ones who weren’t drafted by the Rams. One in particular mentioned by Mario Puig of Rotowire on Monday, May 1 was called the most capable of making an immediate impact as a undrafted free agent: Tiyon Evans of Louisville, who was given the label of “raw” prospect entering inside the “Rams House.”

“Evans is all raw material at this point, but as far as raw materials go he has potentially useful tools for skill development,” Puig began. “Evans has an uncommonly dense build for a running back, and his 4.52-second 40 on that frame indicates a good amount of punch at a low center of gravity. Nearly everything else is a question with Evans in the meantime, especially when it comes to ball security and passing-down functions, but if the light goes on Evans could emerge as a capable runner down the road.”

Can Evans Move up on the Depth Chart?

Evans is walking into a prime situation for someone who didn’t get selected from rounds one to seven.

The Louisville Cardinal is walking into a RB room that has had difficulty with keeping depth. During the 2022 season, the Rams sometimes had to operate with two healthy running backs, then had to move 2021 seventh round wide receiver Ben Skowronek to fullback.

There’s more — Cam Akers was briefly absent from the team due to personal issues before returning and ending the season with three straight 100-yard games. Darrell Henderson and Jake Funk, though, were in-season waives. Undrafted rookie Ronnie Rivers and 2022 fifth round pick Kyren Williams both were forced into action.

Evans is obviously perceived as a depth move for the Rams heading into June minicamp and then training camp in late July. However, as Rivers showed last season, a non-draft pick is capable of moving into a starter role. Especially if the injuries mount up.

Evans Also Earned High Ranking From Another National Outlet

Puig and Rotoworld aren’t the only ones who praise the Evans addition to the Rams.

Chad Reuter of nfl.com helped compile his listings of top UDFA signings after the draft. While Xazavian Valladay of Arizona State claimed the title of No. 1 undrafted running back and Hunter Luepke of North Dakota State followed the Sun Devil, the No. 3 running back was Evans.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Evans dropped in the draft due to what nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein called “an unpolished running style.” However, Zierlein likes the physical attributes Evans comes with.

“Evans is ready to charge ahead and find the action on every snap,” Zierlein wrote, implying that Evans isn’t afraid to go shoulders first into the field congestion and leaving behind a trail of bruises.

However, “he needs to run with better tempo and patience to allow his blocks to develop.”

If Evans can play fast in an offense known to playing at a high speed, plus show his patience with his new offensive line, he can become a valuable asset for a backfield that needs it. “Raw material” is capable of becoming trusted material for the Rams.