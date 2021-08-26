Todd Gurley Gives Reaction to Rams’ Trade for Sony Michel

There were fans of the Los Angeles Rams who were hopeful that after Cam Akers went down with his torn Achilles, the franchise would reconcile with Todd Gurley and bring back the fan favorite to fill the backfield void.

Well, the Rams ultimately reeled in the former University of Georgia star running back. Except it wasn’t Gurley, it was Sony Michel in the big trade that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, August 25.

However, there was no animosity whatsoever from Gurley toward the Rams following the trade. Instead, Gurley took to Twitter at 9:49 a.m. PT to offer up his support of his fellow Bulldog by saying “Yessirr bro let’s f****** go.”

The Backs Were on the Same Roster Before Along With Another Future NFL Star

Georgia has long given itself the title of “Running Back U.”

Notable running back greats who played for UGA? The No. 3 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft Garrison Hearst (1990-1992), Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Terrell Davis (1992-1994), Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker (1980-1982), Cleveland Browns running back and former college teammate of Michel Nick Chubb (2014-2017) and of course Gurley (2012-2014).

And Gurley, Chubb and Michel were all once in the backfield together at Georgia.

Man did we not have a trio of RBS at Georgia pic.twitter.com/GEtAfozw9f — DAWGSONTOP (@cartdawg28) August 25, 2021

In that one season the trio were in the Bulldogs’ backfield, it was Chubb who was the most productive back: Gaining 1,547 yards and scoring 14 rushing touchdowns, plus added 18 catches for 213 receiving yards and two more scores. And that came in Chubb’s true freshman year, when he arrived to the UGA campus as the state of Georgia’s No. 1 overall prospect by 247Sports for the 2014 recruiting class.

Meanwhile, the veteran of the group Gurley finished his final collegiate campaign below the century mark (911 yards). However, he averaged 7.4 yards a carry and crossed the opposing goal line nine times. Ultimately, he arrived to the then-St. Louis Rams as the 10th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

As for Michel? He got his feet wet as a fellow prized five-star prospect with Chubb: Tallying 410 yards through the ground, averaging 6.4 yards a carry and scoring a combined six touchdowns, five rushing.

All three would end up going no lower than No. 36 on their draft days – with Chubb getting selected at No. 35 overall to Cleveland and Michel going 31st overall to the Patriots in the same draft class of 2018.

Now, two out of the three have kept their NFL careers going, while the now 27-year-old Gurley still awaits a phone call from running back-needy team.

As for Michel, he’s going to a Rams offense with Georgia Bulldog representation already in place: Quarterback Matthew Stafford played for the Bulldogs from 2006 to 2008 and second-year running backs coach Thomas Brown graduated from Georgia, plus coached Michel for one season in college in 2015 – the year Michel ran for his first 1,000-yard season.

Other Social Media Reactions to Michel Trade

Gurley isn’t the only ex-Michel teammate to offer support of him becoming a Ram.

New England Patriots running back James White may not share RB duties with Michel anymore, but described him as “tough.”

James White‘s reaction to the Sony Michel trade “Definitely tough. That’s my guy.” pic.twitter.com/KOCMxvJbMW — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 25, 2021

Patriots center David Andrews, who was also brief Georgia teammates with the new Rams back in 2014, said he loved being his teammate in the short time they were on the same roster.

#Patriots Center David Andrews tips hat off to RB Sony Michel. Said he loved being able to take the field with him in the few years he was able to. pic.twitter.com/ZHGZuoHj5P — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) August 25, 2021

Finally, the Twitter account of Michel’s now former team posted this classy tweet.