New Rams WR Reveals His ‘Star Struck’ Moment Involving Tom Brady

Tyler Johnson already has this claim: one of the newest Los Angeles Rams wide receivers is one of the few who has played alongside with Tom Brady right away.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, though, caught Johnson by surprise through their first interaction with one another when they were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson revealed the “star struck” moment as he described it with Heavy following Wednesday, June 14 Rams minicamp.

“I remember he sent me a text. And I was just kind of star struck. I didn’t know what to say back,” Johnson remembered. “I was like ‘Damn, Tom Brady just hit my line.’ But I was star struck, for real just having access to him and me growing up watching him.”

Johnson Immediately Had to Shed Fan Boy Moment

Johnson had his brief fan boy moment with the QB he watched before entering the league out of Minnesota in 2020. But overtime, the inner fan in him had to be replaced with a serious co-worker attitude in front of the legendary quarterback.

“Me being around him, it got normal as time went on and it became ‘This is my teammate now,'” Johnson explained. “I’m still a fan, but I’m not a fan. This is my teammate.”

Johnson was the lone wide receiver representative taken by the Bucs in that ’20 class, as he went No. 161 overall in the fifth round. But it ultimately became an impactful one for the Bucs, as they became the draft class to help give the franchise their second Vince Lombardi Trophy, plus handed Brady his final Super Bowl win.

Johnson went on to start in three games that season and ended with 12 receptions for 169 yards and scored two touchdowns. Nine of his dozen receptions, though, gave the Bucs a first down according to Pro Football Reference. But he immediately won over Bucs fans, plus clearly won over Brady, by making this “unreal” catch during the divisional round upset of a New Orleans Saints team that swept them in the regular season:

Then in the following week, Johnson made this critical diving catch while in frigid temperatures in Green Bay with the NFC title on the line:

Johnson became the early recipient of Brady passes in his young NFL career — another claim few wideouts have. But he also saw firsthand how fiery Brady was. Just how competitive was his former teammate?

“Very competitive,” Johnson said. “Tom Brady is one of the greatest of all time.”

Being around him, though, made the Golden Gophers star want to elevate his own play.

“It was a blessing to be able to be under him so early. It made me want to be better myself,” Johnson said. “He was able to coach me up on some small things for my game and was able to take it up another notch. It just made me realize that there’s no room for error. It made me want to go out there and be great. You want to play up to 110 percent whenever you’re out on the field with him. I appreciate Tom for all that he’s done for me and all that he’s helped me with. He’s a great guy.”

Johnson Updates Adjustment to L.A.

Johnson is now on his fourth NFL stop after spending 2022 with the Houston Texans, then was briefly signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in January 25. He’s back in the NFC but this time, he’s experiencing the Pacific Coast for the first time in his life.

Is this offense one that mimics what he got used to with Brady and the Bucs? Or are the Rams a different speed?

“I mean, football is football,” Johnson answered. “You have a lot of the same concepts but it’s different names. It’s all about being able to learn the football language that’s in the building, so that’s important to me. Like I said, I want to continue learning, so that’s what I want to do.”

Johnson, though, is embracing both his new surroundings and new teammates.

“I love it man. I love the city, I love the culture here that coach [Sean] McVay has for us. I’m excited to be here. And I’m thankful to be here,” Johnson said. “Just ready to showcase my work each day and looking forward to getting one percent better.”