Rams Trade Proposal has Champs Luring Back Familiar Face

The Los Angeles Rams will be operating with this three-option crew in the backfield: Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers — the latter two either a late signing or a practice squad promotion.

There’s no Jake Funk as he was waived during the week leading up to the Week 6 contest versus the Carolina Panthers. Cam Akers will also be absent as Sean McVay and other Rams have stated he’s dealing with a personal matter.

But with or without Akers, and even if the Rams add a back to the practice squad, the depth is still thin in the backfield.

All the more reason why one insider believes the Rams need to not only orchestrate a trade…but re-orchestrate one.

Insider Calls for Familiar Face to Return

Count Bill Barnwell of ESPN as a believer that Sony Michel and the Rams should get reacclimated, writing the proposal on Thursday, October 13.

Yes, the running back the Rams had to lure in via trade during 2021 training camp after Akers went down with a torn ACL. Also the same Michel who brought a versatile blocking and running element during the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 run.

And a past Ram who’s looking like he’s become lost in the shuffle with the neighboring Chargers.

Michel is yet to cross over the 23-yard rushing mark in all games he’s played with the ‘Bolts. He has just 58 yards total through the ground game in five games. His rushing totals through the first five games with the Rams were 163.

Why Barnwell Believes Michel Should Return

Barnwell first mentioned how Akers hasn’t yet recaptured his production from seasons past.

“Let’s make one more Rams deal and get them a viable running back. Cam Akers simply hasn’t been good since returning from his torn Achilles; he averaged 2.6 yards per carry during the 2021 postseason and is at 3.0 yards per rush in 2022. He has also fumbled three times on 128 touches over that stretch and generated minus-47.4 expected points added,” Barnwell stated.

To be realistic, the Rams’ inability to run the football starts with the offensive line. It’s a unit that through the first five games have had to go with nine different starters. One glaring stat in the lineman shuffle: The Rams have surrendered a combined 28 tackles behind the line of scrimmage during their 2-3 start. Included are the 21 sacks they’ve surrendered, but the other seven were on run plays. And, the Rams are are 0-3 when they allow more than three tackles.

Still, Barnwell is a believer that Michel can help reignite things for the backfield and offense.

“Now, Michel isn’t a superstar, but he’s a solid back between the tackles and a player McVay seemed to trust at times last season when he was with the Rams,” Barnwell wrote. “The Chargers seemed to phase Michel out of their rotation in Week 5, as he went from averaging 14 snaps per game to racking up two against the Browns — and that in a game where the Chargers ran all over Cleveland. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Chargers cut Michel when they feel Isaiah Spiller is ready to play, so this would just be making that move now and getting a late-round pick in the process.”