Rams Sign Newcomer Who Becomes 2nd Biggest Option for Position Group

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will have a new camper at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field.

And with his frame, which was once described as “full-sized” by one NFL Draft evaluator, this newcomer becomes the second biggest option for this particular position group on the Rams.

Who Signed? Plus Who got Waived?

The franchise announced on Friday, July 29 that Trey Ragas is being added to the Rams’ backfield by signing him. The team also announced that Xavier Jones has been waived.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived/Injured RB Xavier Jones

• Signed RB Trey Ragas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 29, 2022

Before his arrival, the Rams’ biggest backfield option in terms of weight was third-year Pro Cam Akers according to the Rams’ roster — with the starter and former Florida State Seminole measured at 5-foot-10, 217-pounds.

While A.J. Rose is considered the tallest backfield option at 6-foot-1, he weighs in at 212-pounds. Jake Funk and Darrell Henderson come in weighing less than 210 pounds.

Now enters Ragas who stands at 5-foot-10 and 214-pounds — officially making him the second biggest back on the Rams’ roster for training camp.

‘Full-Sized Downhill Runner’

The 25-year-old isn’t just bringing 214 pounds of running prowess to the Rams.

He’s in a position to add a more physical dynamic to the backfield if called upon.

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com once evaluated Ragas as he entered the draft. Zierlein first described him as a “full-sized downhill runner with four years of tape and production” while including the word “physical” to describe him.

Ragas left the University of Louisiana as one of the most ultra-productive backs the Ragin’ Cajuns produced. In four seasons, Ragas tallied 3,572 yards and scored a combined 43 touchdowns including hitting double digits in his final three seasons.

Ragas, though, was scouted as a running back with “tight hips and an inability to make the sudden lateral cuts, which limits his creativity” as noted by Zierlein. But he showed a strong trait in “taking care of the football in traffic,” meaning he wasn’t one to fumble in between the tackles. He ultimately became a Shrine Bowl selection after his Louisiana playing days concluded.

Ragas Had Past Encounter With the Rams

It won’t be the first time Ragas has seen the horns.

Ragas was previously with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black even gave him the mic during their preseason win last season in August at SoFi Stadium, which also saw Ragas score inside the red zone:

Ragas became popular among Raider players, even earning the nickname “Trey Vegas.”

Ragas, though, ultimately became lost in a deep Raiders backfield. He only touched the football three times and combined for 15 yards. And he played for a Raiders running game that was the worst among AFC West teams in rushing yards (1,617), yards per carry (3.9) and touchdowns (14) — though the latter stat was better than what the Rams totaled in the rushing touchdown department (10).

Ragas signed a futures contract with the Raiders before getting waived in May. As for Jones, who came to the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of the college alma mater of Rams legend Eric Dickerson Southern Methodist, he was waived with an injury designation. Jones missed all of last season with an ankle injury — and was part of a battered Rams backfield that saw Akers (Achilles), Funk (hamstring), Raymond Calais (foot) and Darrell Henderson (thumb) all deal with ailments.